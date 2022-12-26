Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
Related
kusi.com
New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials today alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1. The laws address topics ranging from street racing to catalytic converter theft. The laws include:. — SB 1472 expands the criteria...
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary
In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
1 killed in rural East County shooting
A man was fatally shot Thursday in rural East County, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
CHP reminds public of traffic safety laws taking effect in 2023
With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
38 Puppies Traveling to California Miraculously Survive Van Accident in Texas
A huge haul of puppies got the fright of their lives recently while traveling to California from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society. The van transporting them flipped on its side on a highway in east Texas in the middle of the night. Puppies in Peril The accident took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday […] The post 38 Puppies Traveling to California Miraculously Survive Van Accident in Texas appeared first on DogTime.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Compost bins rolling out in January within City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — You may be wondering where your green trash bin is if you live in the City of San Diego. City residents were supposed to start composting this past summer, but the rollout has been delayed. San Diegans can now expect to start recycling food and yard...
localocnews.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews Knock Down Evening Blaze at Tierrasanta House
A fire that erupted for unknown reasons burned at a house in Tierrasanta Tuesday. The blaze in the 3700 block of Catamarca Drive was reported at 6 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 6:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A total of five...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase
Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
About 100,000 Expected to Watch Holiday Bowl Parade Along Different Route
About 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the San Diego Convention Center on East Harbor Drive, then head past the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Manchester Grand Hyatt and Ruocco Park, ending at Pacific Highway.
foxla.com
Rare snowy owl spotted in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It's like something out of a Harry Potter movie… a rare snowy owl was spotted on top of a house in Orange County. The majestic white and brown owl was seen December 27 on top of a chimney at a house located on Saipan street in Cypress.
theregistrysocal.com
36,161 SQFT Retail Center in San Diego Placed Up for Sale With $16.9MM Asking Price
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to be in high demand. Continuing to test the strength in the market, investors have placed a number of retail properties on the market in recent months. One property that was recently placed up for sale is the Heritage Towne Center in Chula Vista,...
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man was hospitalized Saturday after slamming his motorcycle into a vehicle at a stop light in the El Cajon area, authorities said.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
Comments / 0