Valley Center, CA

kusi.com

New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials today alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1. The laws address topics ranging from street racing to catalytic converter theft. The laws include:. — SB 1472 expands the criteria...
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary

In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
DogTime

38 Puppies Traveling to California Miraculously Survive Van Accident in Texas

A huge haul of puppies got the fright of their lives recently while traveling to California from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society. The van transporting them flipped on its side on a highway in east Texas in the middle of the night. Puppies in Peril The accident took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday […] The post 38 Puppies Traveling to California Miraculously Survive Van Accident in Texas appeared first on DogTime.
LONGVIEW, TX
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localocnews.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rare snowy owl spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It's like something out of a Harry Potter movie… a rare snowy owl was spotted on top of a house in Orange County. The majestic white and brown owl was seen December 27 on top of a chimney at a house located on Saipan street in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA

