ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary

In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk

Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023

The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services. Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family...
EL CAJON, CA
inewsource

Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access

At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dim sum closer to home at Diamond Palace

People get attached to their favorite dim sum. That’s certainly one reason many San Diegans who seek out the dim sum experience are happy to drive to the Convoy District to seek out their favorite. Of course, another likely reason is that Convoy is home to most of our region’s dim sum spots, so it’s either that, or drive deep into Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
visitoceanside.org

New Year’s Eve in Oceanside

New Year’s Eve is almost here! If you are still looking for inspiration on the best ways to ring in 2023 we have you covered! Below is a snapshot of fun NYE activities as well as where you can enjoy a nice NYE dinner, grab a drink, and celebrate the start of a new year in Oceanside!
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy