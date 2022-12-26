Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San DiegoBryan DijkhuizenSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary
In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
thevistapress.com
Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk
Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
Scripps Ranch Civic Association offering $1,000 reward after Jerabek Park turf vandalized
SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA) has issued a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of the person(s) who damaged Jerabek Park turf Friday night or early Saturday morning. The organization posted to their Facebook page photos of the vandalized...
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
City of El Cajon accepting applications for various commissions
The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.
eastcountymagazine.org
CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023
The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services. Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
theregistrysocal.com
36,161 SQFT Retail Center in San Diego Placed Up for Sale With $16.9MM Asking Price
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to be in high demand. Continuing to test the strength in the market, investors have placed a number of retail properties on the market in recent months. One property that was recently placed up for sale is the Heritage Towne Center in Chula Vista,...
San Diego weekly Reader
Dim sum closer to home at Diamond Palace
People get attached to their favorite dim sum. That’s certainly one reason many San Diegans who seek out the dim sum experience are happy to drive to the Convoy District to seek out their favorite. Of course, another likely reason is that Convoy is home to most of our region’s dim sum spots, so it’s either that, or drive deep into Mira Mesa.
onscene.tv
Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
visitoceanside.org
New Year’s Eve in Oceanside
New Year’s Eve is almost here! If you are still looking for inspiration on the best ways to ring in 2023 we have you covered! Below is a snapshot of fun NYE activities as well as where you can enjoy a nice NYE dinner, grab a drink, and celebrate the start of a new year in Oceanside!
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
