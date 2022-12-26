Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
NBC New York
Procession Held for Fallen Conn. Firefighter
First responders escorted fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz back to North Haven on Wednesday with a procession to the funeral home. Wirtz, 46, died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. According to the state medical examiner, Wirtz's death was natural, caused by a number...
1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
DoingItLocal
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Cardiac Issues Leading Cause for Firefighters Fatalities: Data
Fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz will be laid to rest next week. Fire officials said calling hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday at the North Haven Funeral home, followed by the funeral on Tuesday at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish located at 44 Washington Avenue starting at 11 a.m.
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
westportjournal.com
Oh, deer! Firefighters to the rescue
WESTPORT — A deer entangled in a local homeowner’s metal fence Monday learned the hard way the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side. The fettered fauna, however, was freed with “swift” assistance by local firefighters, according to a posting on the Facebook page of Wildlife in Crisis Inc.
fox29.com
Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
DoingItLocal
Area Hospitals On Lock-Down
2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
westernmassnews.com
Dozens without a home for the holidays after Bay Street fire Saturday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Dozens of people are without a home this Christmas after multiple fires damaged homes this weekend – including one right here in Springfield. The Red Cross Disaster Team stepped in to help nearly two dozen families this past week. “The temperatures were just so cold last...
News 12
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Milford Police Department K-9 dies
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
Eyewitness News
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
