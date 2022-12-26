ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

NBC New York

Procession Held for Fallen Conn. Firefighter

First responders escorted fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz back to North Haven on Wednesday with a procession to the funeral home. Wirtz, 46, died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. According to the state medical examiner, Wirtz's death was natural, caused by a number...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
STONINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport

2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cardiac Issues Leading Cause for Firefighters Fatalities: Data

Fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz will be laid to rest next week. Fire officials said calling hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday at the North Haven Funeral home, followed by the funeral on Tuesday at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish located at 44 Washington Avenue starting at 11 a.m.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Oh, deer! Firefighters to the rescue

WESTPORT — A deer entangled in a local homeowner’s metal fence Monday learned the hard way the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side. The fettered fauna, however, was freed with “swift” assistance by local firefighters, according to a posting on the Facebook page of Wildlife in Crisis Inc.
WESTPORT, CT
fox29.com

Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway

MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
STONINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Area Hospitals On Lock-Down

2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town

A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford Police Department K-9 dies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

