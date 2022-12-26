Read full article on original website
I question why the store is collecting funds when the business should have insurance that will cover the damaged building and its goods within the dwelling.
Wave 3
1 dead, 2 in custody following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a shooting within a factory parking lot in Madison. The shooting happened on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North. The factory creates aluminum die-cast products for engine parts. According to Indiana radio station...
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
WLKY.com
3 people taken to hospital after crash in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in west Louisville. Police said that an SUV and car collided at the intersection of West Market and South 22nd streets around 3:30 p.m. The three people taken to UofL Hospital are expected to survive,...
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
WLKY.com
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. ISP said one person died and two people were detained. They called it...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 2 charged with murder of man shot during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory in Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business...
Wave 3
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown to break ground on new police headquarters
It’s something not easily noticed because it’s not boldly marked on a favorite jar of jelly or a favorite bag of chips. A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County. Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid causing death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
Wave 3
Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release. I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road. The work...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of filming teens in bathroom of Highlands car wash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The manager of a Louisville car wash pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after police accused him of trying to film employees in the bathroom. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, is charged with voyeurism and promoting sex performance by a minor. Louisville Metro Police said in November...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Owensboro closes street for repairs
The city of Owensboro announced a road closure set to take place on Thursday.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
