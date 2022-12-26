Read full article on original website
Ice shelf that formed during blizzard poses danger on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Rescuers warned that ice shelves forming on Lake Michigan shores pose a danger to those who venture out over the water. A recent warmup has left the ice near shore even more unstable, Tom Renner, spokesman for South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, told MLive.
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan
Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains set to open ski hill this weekend
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- A ski hill tucked away inside a beloved Upper Peninsula state park is set to open its slopes for the winter 2023 season. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located inside Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, will open its slopes Friday, Dec. 30, the Michigan DNR announced this week.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
