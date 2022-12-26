ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Ice shelf that formed during blizzard poses danger on Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Rescuers warned that ice shelves forming on Lake Michigan shores pose a danger to those who venture out over the water. A recent warmup has left the ice near shore even more unstable, Tom Renner, spokesman for South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, told MLive.
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MLive

