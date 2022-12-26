ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Jane Lew barbeque joint closing

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew barbeque joint announced on its Facebook page Monday that it’s closing.

The owners of the Hickory House Restaurant said , “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years of business success in Lewis County, WV. We are retiring and have closed the Hickory House Restaurant. We sincerely appreciate our staff and those who helped make Hickory House a success. It goes without saying this was a difficult and emotional decision. We wish you a happy and prosperous new year!”

37th Annual Christmas Dinner held in Lewis County

The Hickory House was 12 News’ seventh-ever Restaurant Road Trip and in March 2020, 12 News caught up with the owners again to see how they were faring during the pandemic.

It continued to offer to-go orders, bulk orders and curbside pickup to make it through the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earlier this month, on Sunday, Dec. 4, owners of the Hickory House said the establishment was forced to close at 2 p.m. due to a staff shortage.

