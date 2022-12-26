ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Wendy Williams Says She's ‘Happy to Be Here' In Rare Message to Fans

Today's hot topic? Wendy Williams is ready for her next chapter. Two months after her stay at a wellness facility, the former talk show let her fans know how she's doin' while promoting her "The Wendy Experience" podcast merch. "Happy holidays!" the 58-year-old began in a short clip posted to...
NBC New York

How Jennifer Aniston's Dad John Aniston Was Honored During ‘Days Of Our Lives' Tribute

"Days Of Our Lives" is honoring a TV icon. The long-running daytime soap opera paid homage to late star John Aniston during its annual holiday episode, marking the legendary actor's final appearance on the series, just six weeks after his death. John, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.
NBC New York

Christina Hall Reveals She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning: What It Means

HGTV star Christina Hall announced she has been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning. In a message on her Instagram story, Hall said that it was likely caused “from all the gross houses,” she worked on while filming “Flip or Flop.” (The home renovation series, which starred Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in March after a 10 year run.)
NBC New York

Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Baby No. 12! See the Announcement

The "Masked Singer" star and Alyssa Scott welcomed their new baby. Nick Cannon is a father of 12. The proud pop and model Alyssa Scott's baby was announced on Scott's Instagram account Dec. 29, revealing that the baby was a girl and had been born two weeks earlier. "December 14...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Is Roaring Again: The Ultimate 2023 New Year’s Eve Party Roundup

With capacities back to pre-pandemic limits, mask mandates on ice (for now — fingers crossed) and people generally looking to blow off some steam, the ’20s are finally starting to feel fun (if not quite as debauched as the ’20s of a century ago depicted in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon). So in honor of this, the first New Year’s Eve in a long while that feels normal-ish again, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the biggest bashes in L.A. to ring in 2023. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and dance! NYE 2023 with TY$ at Nightingale Plaza DJ Orator and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC New York

Marvel Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Disney and Marvel celebrated what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday yesterday with the announcement that a documentary on Lee's life and work will be released on Disney+ in 2023. "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." Marvel captioned its tweet alongside a...

