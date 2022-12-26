With capacities back to pre-pandemic limits, mask mandates on ice (for now — fingers crossed) and people generally looking to blow off some steam, the ’20s are finally starting to feel fun (if not quite as debauched as the ’20s of a century ago depicted in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon). So in honor of this, the first New Year’s Eve in a long while that feels normal-ish again, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the biggest bashes in L.A. to ring in 2023. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and dance! NYE 2023 with TY$ at Nightingale Plaza DJ Orator and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO