Water leak closes local health department
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District will be closed Tuesday because of a major water leak.Frozen pipes and fire damages Wichita Falls home
According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the December 27 closure includes the following departments inside the building at 1700 3rd Street:
- Administration
- WIC
- Health & Wellness
- Environmental Health
- Laboratory
- Vital Statistics
- Quad Med
WIC appointments will be cancelled. Horgen said staff will call to reschedule as soon as possible.
This closure does not affect Animal Services. They will be open for normal business hours.
