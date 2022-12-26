Read full article on original website
Buy This One-of-Eight Mercedes CLK DTM Race Car, Please
If you've ever wondered what it felt like to be a DTM driver, now's your chance to find out.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
Top Speed
The Aston Martin V-12 Zagato Is Knuckle-Bitingly Gorgeous
If you really like Aston Martin but are in the market for something more unique than the "ordinary" DBS or DB11, you could go for the Valhalla, which will set you back no less than $800,000. Or you could buy, and bear with us now, a ten-year-old Vantage. Sounds insane, right? Well not really. You see, this is not just some ordinary Aston Martin Vantage. No, we are talking about Aston Martin Vantage V-12 Zagato, and that moniker at the end gives this car a whole new meaning.
ktalnews.com
Porsche’s PDK transmission goes back to 1980s race cars
Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission has become a staple in the automaker’s lineup, displacing manual transmissions, but also providing quicker shifts and thus quicker lap times. The man responsible for it all is an engineer named Rainer Wüst. As recounted in a Porsche press release, Wüst joined...
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
RideApart
Take A Look At AJS Motorcycles 2022 Bike And Scooter Range
British motorcycle brand AJS brought a range of its machines to the U.K.’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at the end of 2022. Once known for its competition machines, the marque now specializes in 125cc learner bikes and scooters, with plans to move up to some 250cc offerings sometime in 2023.
Carscoops
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford GT Compared To 2023 Corvette Z06: Video
The Ford GT is on the verge of going away again following its latest run, though production has been extended more than once in recent years, with multiple special variants of the supercar joining the lineup over that same time span. Regardless, it isn’t short on competitors either, a list that includes the recently-launched 2023 Corvette Z06, which Ford Authority spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking back in September. Now, this new video from the YouTube channel Throttle House pits a 2022 Ford GT against the brand new C8 Z06 in what proves to be a fascinating comparison between two distinctly American entities.
topgear.com
Christian von Koenigsegg explains the wild CC850 hypercar
Christian von Koenigsegg: Ha, unfortunately it’s still a building site and Sweden is pretty strict on rules, so we can’t just roam around here freely until they hand over the keys to the new factory. TG: Give us the elevator pitch on the CC850. CvK: This is a...
