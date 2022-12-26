ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1

Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.

Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
The State of New Jersey Has Just Released Its Updated Benefit Rates for the Year 2023.

NJ– The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) stated Wednesday that Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation maximum benefit rates and taxable income base would change on January 1, 2023. Coming Unemployment Insurance applicants can receive $830 per week in...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
24 Abandoned Spots in New Jersey To Investigate

New Jersey was one of the original colonies settled in America. Before that, Native Americans have called this land their home for thousands of years. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that New Jersey is home to some cool abandoned places. Here is a list of our favorite places to explore and connect with the past.
Gov. Murphy Signs Gun-Control Bill, Prepares For Legal Fight

SCOTCH PLAINS — When the Supreme Court ruled a long-standing New York gun-control act as unconstitutional earlier this year, states like New Jersey (historically home to some of the nation’s most severe gun restrictions) began to work to reconcile the need for compliance against the safety and security of its residents.
