Read full article on original website
Related
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
wrnjradio.com
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
newjerseylocalnews.com
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.
Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Minimum Wage is Going Up in New York and New Jersey, Along With 23 Other States.
NEW YORK — In the year 2023, workers in the states of New York and New Jersey, along with those in another 23 states, will see a raise in the minimum wage. : News Flash: The New Jersey Senate Has Passed a Bill to Limit Concealed Carry. It Will Now Go to Governor Murphy’s Desk.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in the Legislature and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director...
newjerseylocalnews.com
This January, These Are the Dates When New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Nj Snap) Will Be Open.
NJ SNAP helps low-income families buy food. The New Jersey Department of Human Services runs SNAP, a federal program. NJ SNAP benefits are deposited monthly and will include the 2023 12.5% COLA in January. The New Jersey Department of Human Services bases SNAP eligibility on income, household size, resources, and...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.
A squad of rescuers from New Jersey has responded to a need for assistance from New York officials after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow upstate. As the death toll grows and hundreds continue to be without electricity, President Biden has ordered a state of emergency. : Big News...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Weekend Cold Put a Strain on Electrical Infrastructure, Forcing Residents of Philadelphia and New Jersey to Save Energy
PAOLI (KYW Newsradio) – More than 30 people were killed by the holiday weekend’s winter storm across the country. While considerable snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the chilly weather nonetheless put a strain on the region’s electrical infrastructure. There were reports of around 25,000 New...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey Has Just Released Its Updated Benefit Rates for the Year 2023.
NJ– The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) stated Wednesday that Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation maximum benefit rates and taxable income base would change on January 1, 2023. Coming Unemployment Insurance applicants can receive $830 per week in...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Cost of Car Insurance for New Jersey’s 1.2 Million Motorists is Expected to Rise in 2019.
A bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that raised the minimum liability insurance requirement in New Jersey would raise vehicle insurance rates for 1.2 million New Jersey drivers in the new year. Industry insiders say the controversial regulation will increase car insurance by $125 per year. It starts on...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
njspots.com
24 Abandoned Spots in New Jersey To Investigate
New Jersey was one of the original colonies settled in America. Before that, Native Americans have called this land their home for thousands of years. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that New Jersey is home to some cool abandoned places. Here is a list of our favorite places to explore and connect with the past.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
goleader.com
Gov. Murphy Signs Gun-Control Bill, Prepares For Legal Fight
SCOTCH PLAINS — When the Supreme Court ruled a long-standing New York gun-control act as unconstitutional earlier this year, states like New Jersey (historically home to some of the nation’s most severe gun restrictions) began to work to reconcile the need for compliance against the safety and security of its residents.
newjerseylocalnews.com
As a Result of the Severe Weather, New Jersey’s Task Force 1 Will Travel to New York to Assist With Rescue Operations.
The state of New Jersey is doing everything it can to assist in the search and rescue efforts being conducted in Buffalo, New York, in the aftermath of the catastrophic blizzard that hit that city. : Big News for New Jersey Drivers: Announce Widening of Atlantic City Expressway!. Following the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey Has Lifted Its Drought Watch, Which Had Been in Effect for Over Four Months
After more than four months, New Jersey finally lifted a statewide drought watch on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures over the spring and summer, along with a lack of rain, put a strain on the state’s water supply, prompting the monitor to appeal for voluntary water conservation measures from citizens and businesses.
Comments / 0