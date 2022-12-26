Read full article on original website
Related
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
epicstream.com
Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
After Askeladd's demise, Thorfinn seems to have lost his purpose in life, but he soon meets someone who will force him to face his past sins. Follow Thorfinn's journey in Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 with all the release details you need right here!. Table of Contents. Here's What...
epicstream.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Suletta and Miorine got separated as Sophie Pulone recognizes Suletta as the witch from Mercury. Will Suletta and Aerial finally fight together in a real battle? Find out in the finale with all the release info about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 right here!. Table of...
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream In the Dark Season 4 Free Online
Best sites to watch In the Dark - Last updated on Dec 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch In the Dark online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for In the Dark on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
epicstream.com
Is Tokyo Revengers a BL Series?
Given the number of male characters in the anime, it is not uncommon for anime viewers to wonder if Tokyo Revengers is a BL series. It's not surprising that people are curious about Tokyo Revengers' genre, especially now that Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is about to arrive. Tokyo Revengers follows...
epicstream.com
How Much of Chainsaw Man Will the Anime Cover?
Few anime were as highly anticipated as Chainsaw Man. The boundary-pushing action manga has been praised worldwide, but how much of the source material will the Chainsaw Man anime eventually cover?. Chainsaw Man Season 1 only had twelve episodes. However, given how much investment MAPPA has made in the series...
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Have in Total?
After many years, Bleach is finally back to finish what it started. The original anime was one of the longest-running hits back in the early 2000s, but how many episodes will Thousand Year Blood War have to finish the story?. Table of Contents. How Long is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood...
epicstream.com
Uncle from Another World Gets Another Delay Due to COVID
After two delays over the past couple of months, Uncle from Another World announced another delay due to COVID. Specifically, Episode 13 of the anime, which was set to air this week, has been delayed. The series' third delay was announced along with the Episode 12 rebroadcast schedule that will...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers & Review: Event Finale Sparks Dawn Of DC!
DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers and Review follows. Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ. Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA. 1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL. 1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ. 1:100 foil variant cover...
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming
It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and More.
The new trailer for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie has been released and fans are eager to see whether and how it lives up to the expectations set by its predecessors. Viewers can still freshly reminisce about the phenomenal success of Michael Bay’s Transformers which despite having...
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’: The Cast, Release Date, & More Updates On The Film
The Thunderbolts are making their grand debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024. In the comic books, the Thunderbolts are a group of antiheroes/reformed villains who work for the government. Marvel confirmed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that a Thunderbolts movie is officially in the works, and all of the members have already been introduced in the MCU! The upcoming film features an all-star cast and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers & Review: Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!
DC Comics and John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!. $5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months...
wegotthiscovered.com
A trigger-happy underrated actioner that didn’t deserve to crater at the box office ties up loose ends on streaming
The pandemic was a nightmare for the theatrical industry, and one of the most unfortunate byproducts was that a huge number of underrated, unsung, and acclaimed movies ended up being sent out to the multiplex to die an agonizing death at the box office, with The Protégé deserving of much better than it ended up getting.
Comments / 0