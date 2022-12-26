Trigun Stampede is readying to lead the new wave of anime coming our way next month as part of the Winter 2023 release schedule, and the reboot anime has debuted the first look at its series premiere with a new promo! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is yet another in a slate of franchises coming back for new projects in the last few years, but it's going to take a much different route than many of the other returns. Not only will it fully reboot the series with younger takes on each of the characters, but it will feature an entirely 3D CG animated production to boot.

1 DAY AGO