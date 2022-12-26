Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
After nearly two years, the sequel to the romance and slice-of-life anime Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro has arrived. Will love blossom between these two unlikely people now that Nagatoro and Senpai are back for another season? Find out in Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode 1!
epicstream.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Suletta and Miorine got separated as Sophie Pulone recognizes Suletta as the witch from Mercury. Will Suletta and Aerial finally fight together in a real battle? Find out in the finale with all the release info about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 right here!. Table of...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
TechRadar
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
epicstream.com
My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The anime gods have struck again, as the most bizarre anime of the Winter 2023 season will come out in just a few days! Meet Pochita, the lucky dog-once-human who became the pet of the lovely Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! Here’s all about My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog Episode 1!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream In the Dark Season 4 Free Online
Best sites to watch In the Dark - Last updated on Dec 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch In the Dark online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for In the Dark on this page.
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 3 News & Update: Season 2 Additions + Renewal News Scoop
Yellowjackets is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The survival thriller has not only recruited Jason Ritter (Melanie Lynskey's husband) to its Season 2 cast but it has also been renewed for a third season. Find out more about both Season 2 and Yellowjackets Season 3 on Showtime below.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Have in Total?
After many years, Bleach is finally back to finish what it started. The original anime was one of the longest-running hits back in the early 2000s, but how many episodes will Thousand Year Blood War have to finish the story?. Table of contents. How Long is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood...
epicstream.com
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo’s Divorce Once Again a Hot Topic After Reborn Rich Star’s Dating News
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s divorce is once again a hot topic after the former’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed he’s back in the dating game. After tying the knot in 2017 and calling it quits in 2019, fans still wonder why Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo ended up divorcing. Though it was officially announced it was because of “personality differences,” their followers seemed unconvinced.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Promo Debuts First Look at Series Premiere
Trigun Stampede is readying to lead the new wave of anime coming our way next month as part of the Winter 2023 release schedule, and the reboot anime has debuted the first look at its series premiere with a new promo! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is yet another in a slate of franchises coming back for new projects in the last few years, but it's going to take a much different route than many of the other returns. Not only will it fully reboot the series with younger takes on each of the characters, but it will feature an entirely 3D CG animated production to boot.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
epicstream.com
National Treasure: Edge of History Speculations, News & Update: What are the odds of Nicolas Cage appearing on the show?
Ben Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, hasn't been seen at all so far in National Treasure: Edge of History's first season, despite getting a nod. So where is he, and will we ever see him in future episodes?. Nicolas Cage's Absence in National Treasure: Edge of History. Cage hasn't commented...
Polygon
Should I read the Chainsaw Man manga after the anime?
The anime adaptation of the popular manga Chainsaw Man concluded its first season this week. And as the show is taking its time to adapt the manga of the same name, fans of the anime might be wondering how to find out what happens next. The season concluded on a...
IGN
Hunter x Hunter Manga Back on Hiatus as Yoshihiro Togashi is ‘Trying to Figure Out’ Publishing Schedule
The Hunter x Hunter manga going on frequent hiatuses is no surprise for its fans. However, the latest break announced for the manga is a bit different. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has confirmed that the popular series will be taking a break starting with chapter 401, but this time, it's not just for Togashi's health.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers & Review: Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!
DC Comics and John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!. $5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months...
ComicBook
The Last Guardian Creator Teases New Game Reveal
Fumito Ueda, the creator of The Last Guardian and other acclaimed works like Shadow of the Colossus, has given fans hope for a new game reveal going into the new year. Ueda spoke recently on behalf of his studio, GenDesign, in an interview discussing ambitions for 2023. He said that he hopes that the studio will be able to reveal its new game next year and thanks followers for their ongoing support, though there's no guarantee from his comments that the game will actually be fully unveiled in 2023.
Comments / 0