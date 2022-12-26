ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will be kicking off the New Year by recognizing the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with a film screening, as well as encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of that time in history by checking out unique artifacts that symbolize the era.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022

It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Royal Sands Social Club makes its Navy Yard debut

Supply chain issues delayed the opening of restaurant operator Mission Group‘s most ambitious restaurant project for months, but Royal Sands Social Club has opened its doors in D.C.’s Navy Yard. And you might even be tempted to wear your swimming suit. The owners created what they call “the...
WASHINGTON, DC
newsy.com

Kwanzaa Celebrations Shine Light On Community And Culture

Between the Christmas lights and the echoes of "Auld Lang Syne," there's a celebration of culture. Dancers at the Coyaba Theater in Washington, D.C., are rehearsing for a performance in honor of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration created in the 1960s during the civil rights movement and focuses on...
WASHINGTON, DC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Alexandria VA

Nestled on the stunning Potomac River in northern Virginia, Alexandria serves as the ultimate getaway for history buffs with its colonial museums, 18th- and 19th- century buildings, and the well-preserved Old Town. The action-packed King Street is a hotspot for epicures and shopping enthusiasts, featuring an impressive array of bookstores,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Courthouse News Service

DC license renewal law paused

WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: National Museum of the United States Army

Located off I-95, roughly 17 miles south of Arlington in Fort Belvoir, the National Museum of the United States Army tells the history of America’s oldest military branch, established in 1775. Freestanding pylons—each with an etched image of a soldier and accompanying biography—stretch from the museum’s exterior into the entryway, through the lobby, and to the Army Concourse.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
