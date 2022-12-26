ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
US News and World Report

Japan's Nakao Sees Smoother Path for Kuroda's Successor With BOJ Policy Shift

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has modified its stimulus measures to ease the transition away from an unconventional monetary policy when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda retires in April, former top currency diplomat Takehiko Nakao told Reuters in an interview. Prolonged monetary easing has amplified side effects such as blunting...
CNBC

Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules

The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said...
kalkinemedia.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks rise as Chief Executive John Lee announces more Covid easing measures

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.26% lower at 3,087.4 and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.86% to 11,010.53. The offshore yuan was little changed and last stood at 6.707 against the U.S. dollar.
Reuters

Italy's Meloni takes issue with ECB, euro zone's bailout fund

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took aim at the EU's financial institutions on Thursday, telling the European Central Bank (ECB) to be more careful in the way it communicates and saying the euro zone's bailout fund serves no useful purpose.
Zacks.com

3 Solid Funds to Buy Amid Persisting Market Volatility

Markets are about to close one of the worst years in recent times, as fears of an impending recession loom large on the U.S. economy. The Fed has hinted at additional rate hikes through 2023, which has alarmed investors and is taking a toll on stocks. Even though inflation has...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues

(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold ekes out gains in thin trade as U.S. yields slip

(Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion stuck in a tight range with market participants awaiting new indications on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,805.26 per ounce as of 0754...
CNBC

Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields

The dollar edged higher against its major peers on Wednesday, reaching a more than one-week top versus the yen, buoyed by higher Treasury yields as traders puzzled over the outlook for policy at the world's biggest central banks. The U.S. currency ticked 0.13% higher to 133.685 yen in Asian trading,...
kalkinemedia.com

Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?

Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.

