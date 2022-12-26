Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 bln for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei
TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyocera Corp plans to invest 1.3 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) for manufacturing facilities and development of semiconductor-related products over three years starting in the 2023/24 business year, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday. To fund the expansion for parts such as ceramics for chip-making...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan Nov retail sales rise 2.6% year/year - govt
TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.6% in November from a year earlier, up for a ninth straight month but short of a median market forecast for a 3.7% gain, government data showed on Tuesday. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Russia’s war, small islands accelerating global shift to clean energy
The year 2022 was a tough one for the growing number of people living in food insecurity and energy poverty around the world, and the beginning of 2023 is looking bleak.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Erfo To Buy 65% Of BodySano France For EUR 0.8 Mln
* DEAL INCLUDES PUT AND CALL OPTIONS FOR ERFO TO ACQUIRE THE RESIDUAL CAPITAL OF BODYSANO FRANCE Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
traveltomorrow.com
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
US News and World Report
Apple Japan Hit With $98 Million in Back Taxes Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Apple Inc's Japan unit is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes for bulk sales of iPhones and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, the Nikkei newspaper said. Citing unidentified sources, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday that...
kalkinemedia.com
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks rise as Chief Executive John Lee announces more Covid easing measures
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.26% lower at 3,087.4 and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.86% to 11,010.53. The offshore yuan was little changed and last stood at 6.707 against the U.S. dollar.
CNBC
European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
kalkinemedia.com
Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
NASDAQ
February 2023 Options Now Available For Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
Investors in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GS options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
kalkinemedia.com
Besra Gold Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXTENSION TO TIMETABLE TO ISSUE SECURITIES IN RECENTLY CLOSED ENTITLEMENT OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Black Canyon Says Earns 75% Interest In Carawine JV
* EARNS 75% INTEREST IN CARAWINE JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?
Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.
Comments / 0