kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan drops retirement age requirement for millions
ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan eliminated a retirement age requirement on Wednesday in a move that allows more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire immediately, less than six months before an election. The announcement was made during a news conference and follows Erdogan's ruling AK Party...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran replaces central bank chief as rial hits record low
Sanctions-hit Iran replaced the head of the central bank on Thursday, state media reported, as the value of the local currency plunged to new lows. "After accepting the resignation of Ali Salehabadi, the government board elected Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank," state TV said.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
kalkinemedia.com
EU phase out of fossil fuel cars unreasonable - Italy PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's decision to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 is unreasonable and hurts Italy's economic interests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "No, I don't consider it reasonable, I consider it deeply damaging to our manufacturing...
kalkinemedia.com
EU health agency says China traveller screening 'unjustified' in bloc
The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed that the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China. Despite the introduction of mandatory Covid tests in the United States and Italy on those arriving from China, such measures were...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening COVID situation in top bullion consumer China. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,803.01 per ounce by 1127 GMT, having hit its highest since...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Nigerian naira drops to record low on official market
ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira dropped on Thursday to a record low of 462 per dollar on the official market, Refinitiv data showed, with traders saying the central bank has been adjusting rates to cope with backlog demand for foreign exchange. The currency weakened to a low of 461...
kalkinemedia.com
UK Says 122 Deaths Across All Age Groups In England So Far This Season
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY: SO FAR THIS SEASON (FROM 19 SEPTEMBER TO 25 DECEMBER) THERE HAVE BEEN 33,836 NOTIFICATIONS OF SCARLET FEVER. * UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY: THIS SEASON THERE HAVE BEEN 122 DEATHS ACROSS ALL AGE GROUPS IN ENGLAND; FIGURE INCLUDES 25 CHILDREN UNDER 18 IN ENGLAND. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted...
kalkinemedia.com
Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?
Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.
kalkinemedia.com
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' Covid flight curbs
Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China. The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against Covid, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as optimism surrounding top consumer China's decisions to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance. Spot gold rose nearly 1% to $1,814.69 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
Gold dips from 6-month high as market seeks fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday edged lower from last session's six-month peak on short-term profit taking as the market sought fresh drivers, and a drop in Treasury yields and the dollar capped losses. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,801.75 per ounce by 10:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT), having hit...
