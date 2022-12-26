Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.

