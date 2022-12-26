ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Southern State Stop In Nassau Leads To Drug-Related Charges For 4 Men, 1 Woman From Long Island

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhPLT_0jux19Bp00
Southern State Parkway in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five people are facing drug charges in an investigation that stemmed from a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway.

Troopers pulled over a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding on the eastbound parkway in Hempstead near Exit 25 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, New York State Police reported.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Damon Marinacci, of Syosset, was found to be driving with a suspended license and was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

State Police said Marinacci was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Marinacci was arraigned and released on pre-sentencing supervision.

Following his release, police learned that Marinacci was in possession of narcotics in a Hauppauge hotel room, police reported.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Marinacci was arrested again for possession of methamphetamine, along with Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), which is a precursor to Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), authorities said.

He was charged with additional drug possession offenses, police said.

The following individuals were also arrested in connection to the investigation:

  • Joshua Boston, age 23, of Shirley, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Daniel Davis, age 39, of Center Moriches, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Nicole Kamer age 29, of Center Moriches, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • William Hurley, age 36, of Massapequa, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Allison xoxo
2d ago

When will Hochul learn that the reason why there's so much crime and gun violence is her fault. Catch and release. Great job

