Solid Waste Management opening 24 Houston-area recycling locations for your Christmas trees

Do you have a Christmas tree you need to get rid of? Starting on Tuesday, Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is opening 24 residential tree drop-off recycling locations throughout the area.

The holiday season is filled with Christmas tree purchases and the company hopes to take advantage of that and repurpose the trees for mulch or other landscape materials.

This program is partnering with the city of Houston for its 32nd annual tree mulching event. You have until Jan. 31, 2023, to donate your trees.

To recycle, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will not be accepted.

Below is a list of Christmas tree recycling locations:

Open Tuesdays - Sundays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Central Neighborhood Depository: 2240 Central St.

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository: 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository: 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository: 9003 North Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository: 10785 Southwest Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository: 5100 Sunbeam

Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library): Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.): 2500 Frick Road

Memorial Park: 7300 Memorial Drive

Softball Parking Lot: 6402 Arnot St., Houston

T.C. Jester Park: 4200 T.C. Jester West

Ellington Airport Recycling: Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd

Open Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark

Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7 a.m. - noon; Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Living Earth: 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041

Living Earth: 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489

Living Earth: 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469

Living Earth: 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060

Living Earth: 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583

Living Earth: 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048

Living Earth: 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494

Living Earth: 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078

Living Earth: 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385

Living Earth: 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357

Living Earth: 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539