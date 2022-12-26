ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Solid Waste Management opening 24 Houston-area recycling locations for your Christmas trees

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Do you have a Christmas tree you need to get rid of? Starting on Tuesday, Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is opening 24 residential tree drop-off recycling locations throughout the area.

The holiday season is filled with Christmas tree purchases and the company hopes to take advantage of that and repurpose the trees for mulch or other landscape materials.

This program is partnering with the city of Houston for its 32nd annual tree mulching event. You have until Jan. 31, 2023, to donate your trees.

To recycle, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will not be accepted.

Below is a list of Christmas tree recycling locations:

Open Tuesdays - Sundays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

  • Central Neighborhood Depository: 2240 Central St.
  • Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository: 5565 Kirkpatrick
  • Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository: 14400 Sommermeyer
  • N. Main Neighborhood Depository: 9003 North Main
  • Southwest Neighborhood Depository: 10785 Southwest Freeway
  • Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository: 5100 Sunbeam

Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

  • Kingwood (Branch Library): Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive
  • Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.): 2500 Frick Road
  • Memorial Park: 7300 Memorial Drive
  • Softball Parking Lot: 6402 Arnot St., Houston
  • T.C. Jester Park: 4200 T.C. Jester West
  • Ellington Airport Recycling: Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd

Open Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

  • Westpark Consumer Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark

Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7 a.m. - noon; Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

  • Living Earth: 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041
  • Living Earth: 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489
  • Living Earth: 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469
  • Living Earth: 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060
  • Living Earth: 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583
  • Living Earth: 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048
  • Living Earth: 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494
  • Living Earth: 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078
  • Living Earth: 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385
  • Living Earth: 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357
  • Living Earth: 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539
  • Living Earth: 9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541

