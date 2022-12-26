Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO