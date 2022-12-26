Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
Quarterback Sam Hartman to leave Demon Deacons
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest confirmed Tuesday morning that quarterback Sam Hartman will be leaving the Demon Deacons. The Demon Deacons will soon be looking for a new quarterback. Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. There has been no word on where he may play and attend...
North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
Freedom Invitational basketball championship highlights and scores
Morganton, N.C. — This year's 48th annual Freedom Invitational culminated on Wednesday with the host Patriots boys and the Hibriten girls claiming tournament titles. Below are highlights and interviews from both finals plus the third-place boys game, as well as scores from the other final-day games. Third-place boys' game.
HBCU football riding high as it celebrates 130 years
HBCU football was born on a cold, snowy day in Salisbury, North Carolina. Fourteen decades later, it remains a staple of college football. The post HBCU football riding high as it celebrates 130 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Body of missing kayaker recovered on North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs sweep Greyhounds
The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
Livingstone College athlete dies in crash involving off-duty sheriff's deputy
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County college is mourning the loss of a basketball player who died in a car crash on Monday. Eric Henderson, 21, a Livingstone College sophomore who played on the team's basketball team, died in a crash on Monday in Cumberland County, N.C. Investigators told...
countynews4you.com
Meet Our Christmas Family
Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70. Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service. “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
WXII 12
Some Goodwill donations could land you on the 'naughty list' as the year ends
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the year ends and donations pick up a bit at Goodwill, there are some items on the "naughty list" to be aware of in terms of donations. "We see an uptick in donations at the end of the year across the board," said Goodwill communications manager Sara Butner.
WXII 12
Amtrak passenger train collides with tractor-trailer truck, officers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Amtrak passenger train and tractor-trailer collided Tuesday morning in Lexington, police say. Lexington police responded to the scene at approximately 9 a.m. Officers confirmed that the train did have passengers on the train but have not provided how many. The passengers were then put on...
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Davie County fire chief responds to father’s home burning day after Christmas
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On the day after Christmas, a Davie County firefighter responded when his father’s home caught fire. “All firemen want not to have calls on Christmas, but we all sit in the back of our mind ‘when and where is it going to be?”‘ Jason Keaton said. FOX8 went to the home […]
Comments / 0