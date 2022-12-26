ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

WXII 12

Quarterback Sam Hartman to leave Demon Deacons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest confirmed Tuesday morning that quarterback Sam Hartman will be leaving the Demon Deacons. The Demon Deacons will soon be looking for a new quarterback. Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. There has been no word on where he may play and attend...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
HIDDENITE, NC
WRAL News

Freedom Invitational basketball championship highlights and scores

Morganton, N.C. — This year's 48th annual Freedom Invitational culminated on Wednesday with the host Patriots boys and the Hibriten girls claiming tournament titles. Below are highlights and interviews from both finals plus the third-place boys game, as well as scores from the other final-day games. Third-place boys' game.
LENOIR, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Mustangs sweep Greyhounds

The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
STATESVILLE, NC
countynews4you.com

Meet Our Christmas Family

Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70.  Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service.  “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Amtrak passenger train collides with tractor-trailer truck, officers say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Amtrak passenger train and tractor-trailer collided Tuesday morning in Lexington, police say. Lexington police responded to the scene at approximately 9 a.m. Officers confirmed that the train did have passengers on the train but have not provided how many. The passengers were then put on...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC

