ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

APS music teachers, ‘Strange Holler’ perform ‘New Mexico Christmas’

Strange Holler is a trio of Albuquerque Public Schools music teachers putting their take on bluegrass and folk music. The three-part harmony takes listeners through dark twists and playful turns, all hoping you enjoy the music they create. Strange Holler played their original song “New Mexico Christmas” on New Mexico Living. If you want to keep up with the band, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Hanson: Tribute To Homer

Local resident Ken Hanson was very sad to hear that Homer had died. Over the years he has taken hundreds of photos of him and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. ‘He was an endearing goose,’ Hanson said. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, has consistently been one of his best note-card sellers at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and is one of his favorites. Taken the day after Christmas in 2009, it shows Homer and his companion running across the ice at Ashley Pond. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright

The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos

The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Gruninger: Yoga Philosophy – Pranamaya Kosha

As I write this, I am recovering from a nasty cough that has left me finding it difficult to breathe. It’s funny isn’t it how we don’t think about our breath until we are having a hard time breathing. Of course, as a yoga therapist and Thai Massage Therapist, I think about my breath on a regular basis. Not breathing well, very much gets in my way of doing my work. That all being said, writing about Pranamaya Kosha seems like the perfect place to ponder the breath.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Merry Christmas … Think Twice When You Say It!

“Merry Christmas” – What does it mean? A blessing, a wish to a neighbor or friend. A reminder of Baby Jesus, his birth, the One who came for all on earth. Why do we say, “Merry Christmas,” the offer of Peace, Hope and Goodwill? To share the love Christ has given, a love we can’t understand.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy