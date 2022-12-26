Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
ladailypost.com
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Film Festival
On the job in Los Alamos Barista Jan Fukui gets ready to serve hungry customers Dec. 24 at Film Festival at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
KRQE News 13
APS music teachers, ‘Strange Holler’ perform ‘New Mexico Christmas’
Strange Holler is a trio of Albuquerque Public Schools music teachers putting their take on bluegrass and folk music. The three-part harmony takes listeners through dark twists and playful turns, all hoping you enjoy the music they create. Strange Holler played their original song “New Mexico Christmas” on New Mexico Living. If you want to keep up with the band, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
ladailypost.com
Hanson: Tribute To Homer
Local resident Ken Hanson was very sad to hear that Homer had died. Over the years he has taken hundreds of photos of him and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. ‘He was an endearing goose,’ Hanson said. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, has consistently been one of his best note-card sellers at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and is one of his favorites. Taken the day after Christmas in 2009, it shows Homer and his companion running across the ice at Ashley Pond. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Albert Mitchell At The Tub
On the job in Los Alamos is Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op Bartender Albert Mitchell preparing to open for business Dec. 24 at 163 Central Park Square. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos
The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Pastel Sunrise Over Sangre De Cristos
Daily Postcard: A subtle pink and purple sunrise spotted around 7 a.m. Tuesday over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains viewed from White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Gruninger: Yoga Philosophy – Pranamaya Kosha
As I write this, I am recovering from a nasty cough that has left me finding it difficult to breathe. It’s funny isn’t it how we don’t think about our breath until we are having a hard time breathing. Of course, as a yoga therapist and Thai Massage Therapist, I think about my breath on a regular basis. Not breathing well, very much gets in my way of doing my work. That all being said, writing about Pranamaya Kosha seems like the perfect place to ponder the breath.
KRQE News 13
Is Albuquerque one of the best cities for celebrating New Year’s Eve?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of places where people would like to celebrate the New Year, cities like New York, Las Vegas, or even Orlando come to mind. However, how does Albuquerque rank on the list of best cities for celebrating New Year’s?. A recent study...
Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque
Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ladailypost.com
Merry Christmas … Think Twice When You Say It!
“Merry Christmas” – What does it mean? A blessing, a wish to a neighbor or friend. A reminder of Baby Jesus, his birth, the One who came for all on earth. Why do we say, “Merry Christmas,” the offer of Peace, Hope and Goodwill? To share the love Christ has given, a love we can’t understand.
Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow honors beloved pizzeria owner
It was a special evening for a person no longer with us.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0