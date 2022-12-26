Read full article on original website
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Albert Mitchell At The Tub
On the job in Los Alamos is Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op Bartender Albert Mitchell preparing to open for business Dec. 24 at 163 Central Park Square. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos
The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
Hanson: Tribute To Homer
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Film Festival
On the job in Los Alamos Barista Jan Fukui gets ready to serve hungry customers Dec. 24 at Film Festival at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Daily Postcard: Pastel Sunrise Over Sangre De Cristos
Daily Postcard: A subtle pink and purple sunrise spotted around 7 a.m. Tuesday over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains viewed from White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Opera Southwest: New Year’s Performance Dec. 31!
New Year’s with the Opera! is a fun variety show playing 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre featuring Opera Southwest’s most beloved recent performers, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra. With a variety of opera favorites and light classics, there...
Gruninger: Yoga Philosophy – Pranamaya Kosha
As I write this, I am recovering from a nasty cough that has left me finding it difficult to breathe. It’s funny isn’t it how we don’t think about our breath until we are having a hard time breathing. Of course, as a yoga therapist and Thai Massage Therapist, I think about my breath on a regular basis. Not breathing well, very much gets in my way of doing my work. That all being said, writing about Pranamaya Kosha seems like the perfect place to ponder the breath.
Albuquerque shelters see more demand during frigid holidays
The holidays can put a lot of pressure on shelters in our city, especially as the temperatures drop below freezing. Steve Decker is the CEO of Heading Home in Albuquerque. Decker said their current census in their Albuquerque Opportunity Center is close to maximum capacity. Shelters like Heading Home are working hard to provide for those who need help this holiday season.
Video catches dogs in Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood attacking cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood are raising concerns after dogs have been caught on surveillance video attacking cats. Amy is a resident of the neighborhood near I-25 and Coal and said the first incident happened in March when a beloved feral cat named Big Daddy was found dead. Since then, the […]
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith
For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
Los Alamos Police Department 2022 Highlights
Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, front right, running in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June in Orlando, Fla., enters Disney World to cheers from the crowd. Courtesy/Special Olympics USA. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. 2022 at the Los Alamos Police Department was filled with community engagement, the rescue...
Leonard: Three Ways To Smash Your New Year Resolutions Once And For All!
Ah yes, it’s that time of year again. The pressure is on to make resolutions and crush it in 2023. Writing down our lofty goals is the easy part but it’s another thing to actually reach them once the buzz of our excitement wears off. Have you ever noticed how gyms are extra packed in January and then as if by magic back to normal by February? Do you want to know the secret to smashing you’re goals once and for all?
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
