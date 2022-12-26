ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WHNT News 19

Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Water supply dangerously low in part of one Alabama county

The West Lauderdale Water Authority is asking customers to conserve as much water as possible. Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure. The business manager for West Lauderdale Water Authority says only one of their tanks is more than 50% full with water.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain

Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be delayed opening until noon. County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday. Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
indherald.com

Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt

After winter weather your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car overtime. The owner of Kevin's Auto Shop said you should get your car a good wash to avoid it rusting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

