WAAY-TV
"Operation Christmas Cleanup," how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Madison County
Don't dump your Christmas tree's just yet. Try to hold onto them for a few more days. The City of Huntsville's Green Team is having a "Operation Christmas tree cleanup," to recycle trees and put them back into the environment. Nikole Sothers, with the cities Green Team said dropping off...
Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAAY-TV
Water supply dangerously low in part of one Alabama county
The West Lauderdale Water Authority is asking customers to conserve as much water as possible. Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure. The business manager for West Lauderdale Water Authority says only one of their tanks is more than 50% full with water.
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center ‘closed until further notice’ after water damage
The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center will remain "closed until further notice" after water damage caused by this week's winter weather shuttered the facility.
Decatur thrift store owners employ adults with disabilities, special needs
There are very few places for adults with developmental disabilities to work in North Alabama. However, one couple in Decatur is working to change that.
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure
The recent cold weather has caused major problems for thousands of people in the Muscle Shoals area. The West Lauderdale Water Authority is now asking its customers to conserve water, as the county has reported dangerously low water levels remaining. "We only have one (tank) that is over 50%," said...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain
Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday
Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be delayed opening until noon. County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday. Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department...
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
indherald.com
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath
HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
WAAY-TV
Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt
After winter weather your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car overtime. The owner of Kevin's Auto Shop said you should get your car a good wash to avoid it rusting.
Water levels ‘critical’ for West Lauderdale County, officials say
Some residents in the Shoals are being asked to stop dripping water after the West Lauderdale Water System said they are at a "critical level."
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
WHNT-TV
Chisholm Heights to cut off its water supply in an effort to rebuild pressure
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Chisholm Heights Water Authority will be cutting its water supply off early Wednesday morning in an effort to rebuild pressure in its tanks. Officials say the low pressure was caused by the cold weather. The water will be off to everything but the main...
