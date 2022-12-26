Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case Analysis
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Lobos Close Non-Conference Schedule with South Carolina State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos close out 2022 and the non-conference portion of their schedule against South Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., and will be the first meeting between the two teams. Tickets are still available to purchase for Thursday’s game, but for those unable to attend,...
No. 22 New Mexico puts fresh ranking on line vs. Colorado State
Getting a Top 25 ranking hasn’t been paramount on the minds of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and New Mexico. “If they
Lobo men’s basketball adds home game to schedule
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has picked up an additional home game. UNM announced the team will host Oral Roberts on Monday, January 9. Following the cancellation of the NMSU series this year, UNM had availability for two additional games to its schedule. In addition to the game against Oral Roberts, the […]
No. 22 Lobos Host Colorado State Wednesday to Open Mountain West Play
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 22 New Mexico men’s basketball team opens Mountain West schedule Wednesday night by hosting Colorado State. Game time at The Pit is 7:00 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. With a large crowd expected...
New Mexico Adds Jan. 9 Game Against Oral Roberts at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Jan. 9 date to its schedule, hosting Oral Roberts. The game at The Pit will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Season ticket holders will receive their tickets...
#22 Lobos host CSU in Conference opener on Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2014, Lobo Men’s Basketball is ranked in the top 25 of the country. #22 UNM will look to improve their 12-0 record on Wednesday, hosting Colorado State in their Mountain West Conference Opener. “It will be a great opportunity to kind of get that first look of […]
Lobos improve to 13-0 for first time since 1967
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 22nd ranked UNM men’s basketball team opened the conference season in a big way. The Lobos took down Colorado State 88-69 to improve to 13-0 for the first time in 55 years. It was a packed Pit on Wednesday night as 15,215 fans were in attendance, which was the first time […]
Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate
New Mexico has thrived quickly under second-year coach Richard Pitino. The Lobos are No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25, their first ranking since the 2013-14 season. New Mexico will face Colorado State and Wyoming this week in Mountain West Conference play. The AP Top 25 schedule also includes instate rivalry games featuring No. 5 Arizona against Arizona State, and No. 19 Kentucky against Louisville. And in the ACC, No. 14 Miami and No. 25 North Carolina will look to keep momentum going from win streaks.
WED: NM allocates grants from $32M mine spill settlement, 14 candidates vie for BernCo DA, + More
New Mexico allocates grants from $32M mine spill settlement - Associated Press. Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office. Outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas announced earlier this month that...
UNM student’s arraignment delayed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM
One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments …. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. Search...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
