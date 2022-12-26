ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Close Non-Conference Schedule with South Carolina State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos close out 2022 and the non-conference portion of their schedule against South Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., and will be the first meeting between the two teams. Tickets are still available to purchase for Thursday’s game, but for those unable to attend,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo men’s basketball adds home game to schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Lobo men’s basketball team has picked up an additional home game. UNM announced the team will host Oral Roberts on Monday, January 9. Following the cancellation of the NMSU series this year, UNM had availability for two additional games to its schedule. In addition to the game against Oral Roberts, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

New Mexico Adds Jan. 9 Game Against Oral Roberts at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Jan. 9 date to its schedule, hosting Oral Roberts. The game at The Pit will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Season ticket holders will receive their tickets...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

#22 Lobos host CSU in Conference opener on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2014, Lobo Men’s Basketball is ranked in the top 25 of the country. #22 UNM will look to improve their 12-0 record on Wednesday, hosting Colorado State in their Mountain West Conference Opener. “It will be a great opportunity to kind of get that first look of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos improve to 13-0 for first time since 1967

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 22nd ranked UNM men’s basketball team opened the conference season in a big way. The Lobos took down Colorado State 88-69 to improve to 13-0 for the first time in 55 years. It was a packed Pit on Wednesday night as 15,215 fans were in attendance, which was the first time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVZ

Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate

New Mexico has thrived quickly under second-year coach Richard Pitino. The Lobos are No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25, their first ranking since the 2013-14 season. New Mexico will face Colorado State and Wyoming this week in Mountain West Conference play. The AP Top 25 schedule also includes instate rivalry games featuring No. 5 Arizona against Arizona State, and No. 19 Kentucky against Louisville. And in the ACC, No. 14 Miami and No. 25 North Carolina will look to keep momentum going from win streaks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM student’s arraignment delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday

Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

