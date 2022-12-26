ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Amelia County deputy injured, suspect dead in shooting

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot while attempting to serve a warrant on a wanted subject Wednesday evening. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the West Lane area. Two state troopers responded with the deputy when shots were fired between the suspect and the deputy.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen

A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
People

Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
HOPEWELL, VA
WRIC TV

Juvenile male dead after shooting on Engleside Drive in Henrico, suspect in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A juvenile male is dead after police say he was shot on Engleside Court in Henrico County. According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Once one scene, they found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound and initiated live-saving efforts.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person

One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is OK after a tractor trailer caught fire on I-295 in Henrico late Wednesday night. Crews were called to the southbound lanes of I-295 near New Market Road just after 11:30 p.m. Several lanes of I-295 were shut down for hours as crews worked...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

