‘Knots Landing’ star Donna Mills recalls on-screen kiss with Clint Eastwood: ‘I would give him a triple A’

Courtney Love is airing out old grievances involving Fight Club star Brad Pitt. The actress and Grammy-nominated musician has asserted that she was set for the David Fincher film’s key role of Marla Singer — eventually to be played by Helena Bonham Carter — before Pitt intervened and got her “fired.” Love says that this happened because she “wouldn’t let Brad play” her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, after he pitched her on the prospect. Love explained that when Pitt first brought up the idea of playing Cobain — who committed suicide, aged 27, in 1994 — she “went nuclear.” And...

16 MINUTES AGO