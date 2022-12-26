Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
247Sports
Excerpt: Kelly on the Pitt Defense, Bill McGovern's Status, Player Availability
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the Bruins' offense going against the Pittsburgh defense, the status of Bill McGovern coaching in the Sun Bowl, and key players' availability. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
247Sports
UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games
All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona, UCLA remain ahead of the pack heading into January
As 2022 nears it end, Arizona and UCLA jostle for the top spot in the conference. Both are contenders to capture the national championships but sit just weeks away from clashing against each other. As both programs continue to catch fire, it is time to update rankings– and the rest of the Pac-12 in our weekly conference power rankings.
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More
UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
Penn State Team Arrival In LA For Rose Bowl
See James Franklin, Sean Clifford, Ji'Ayir Brown and company roll into the JW Marriott at LA Live minutes after landing in California.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0