Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
247Sports

BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More

UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
