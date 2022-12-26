ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Worker who dumped water on homeless person facing misdemeanor charge

BATON ROUGE - The woman accused of dumping a bucketful of water onto a homeless person had been ticketed for simple battery, police said Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show a worker at Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive shouting and slinging water onto a woman sitting on a curb outside the store sometime Monday, Dec. 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Ex-teacher accused of molesting student

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
DESTREHAN, LA
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Documents hacked during home sale, seller out more than $160K

BATON ROUGE - A title company says it might be dealing with an expert hacker, but the home seller is out thousands of dollars. He wants to know what happened to his mortgage payoff. Christopher Talbot says the last few months have been tough. He's had anxiety and sleepless nights....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

East Feliciana coroner abruptly resigns from office

CLINTON - The East Feliciana Parish coroner said he is leaving office in a surprise announcement Wednesday. Parish officials told WBRZ that Coroner Ewell Bickham III turned in his resignation letter Wednesday afternoon. He will formally leave his job at the end of the month. Bickham first took office in...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy