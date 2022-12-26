Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Charges dropped against man accused of instigating fight that left 18-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office "no-billed" an individual accused of being a principal to murder after a good Samaritan was knocked unconscious outside of a nightclub in May. Hayes Sellers, 18, was killed as he tried to break up a fight outside a club...
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops
BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
'Serial robber' arrested after string of heists at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
Accused thief arrested after starting fire inside Walmart on Christmas Eve
HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted on Christmas Eve. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m.
Convicted killer who was mistakenly freed from La. jail recaptured in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc — a convicted killer from Ascension Parish — was captured Wednesday morning in New Orleans, nearly a month after a series of errors led to his release from state custody. U.S. Marshals had chased LeBlanc into Texas and back before nabbing...
Worker who dumped water on homeless person facing misdemeanor charge
BATON ROUGE - The woman accused of dumping a bucketful of water onto a homeless person had been ticketed for simple battery, police said Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show a worker at Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive shouting and slinging water onto a woman sitting on a curb outside the store sometime Monday, Dec. 26.
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Darrow woman killed, juvenile hurt in Ascension Parish crash Monday afternoon
GONZALES - Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash that ultimately left one woman dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a truck driving on Airline Highway left the road to the right before veering back onto it, crossing the median, and entering oncoming traffic, where it hit an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on.
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner says answers could take weeks
CENTRAL - A 4-year-old who reportedly got lost during a hiking trip with his father died after he ended up in a freezing cold river on Christmas Eve. Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a waterway along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. The report came after...
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner releases initial report
CENTRAL - A 4-year-old who reportedly got lost during a hiking trip with his father died after he ended up in a freezing cold river on Christmas Eve. Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a waterway along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. The report came after...
Documents hacked during home sale, seller out more than $160K
BATON ROUGE - A title company says it might be dealing with an expert hacker, but the home seller is out thousands of dollars. He wants to know what happened to his mortgage payoff. Christopher Talbot says the last few months have been tough. He's had anxiety and sleepless nights....
East Feliciana coroner abruptly resigns from office
CLINTON - The East Feliciana Parish coroner said he is leaving office in a surprise announcement Wednesday. Parish officials told WBRZ that Coroner Ewell Bickham III turned in his resignation letter Wednesday afternoon. He will formally leave his job at the end of the month. Bickham first took office in...
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
