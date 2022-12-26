As I write this, I am recovering from a nasty cough that has left me finding it difficult to breathe. It’s funny isn’t it how we don’t think about our breath until we are having a hard time breathing. Of course, as a yoga therapist and Thai Massage Therapist, I think about my breath on a regular basis. Not breathing well, very much gets in my way of doing my work. That all being said, writing about Pranamaya Kosha seems like the perfect place to ponder the breath.

