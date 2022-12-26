Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
ladailypost.com
What A Ride! A Look Back At County Government In 2022
View of demolition on the Hilltop House Hotel Lobby Oct. 27 at 400 Trinity Dr. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. View of the small pile of rubble that remained Nov. 20 captured from a drone above the demolition site of the former Hilltop House Hotel at 400 Trinity Dr. Drone photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
Boys & Girls Club facility has new tenants
Countless memories remain for the thousands of youngsters who once enjoyed basketball, arts and crafts, after-school homework and more at the Boys & Girls Club building at 4600 Sundt Road. The City of Vision institution, which has been here for more than 30 years, had seen the building fall into...
ladailypost.com
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
bernco.gov
BernCo Commission Seeks Applications, Sets Special Meeting to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the New Mexico House of Representatives District 16 seat that will become effective on Jan.1, 2023. The commission will be appointing for a House District 16 seat with a term ending Dec....
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
ladailypost.com
County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today
Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
ladailypost.com
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
ladailypost.com
North Central RTD Unveils New Branding For Blue Bus
North Central RTD Board members, representatives from Studio Six Branding and District staff welcome the newly branded RTD Blue Bus outside the transit headquarters in Española. From left, Councilor Melanee Hand, Los Alamos County; Jalmar Bowden, Village of Taos Ski Valley; Lillian Garcia, San Ildefonso Pueblo; Councilor Lee Garcia, City of Santa Fe; North Central RTD Chair and City of Española Councilor Dennis Salazar; Commissioner Hank Hughes, Santa Fe County; Traci Jones, Principal/Creative Director, Studio Six Branding; Michael Koch, Transit Consultant to Studio Six; Commissioner Ken Brennan, Town of Edgewood; Commissioner Jim Fambro, Taos County; Jim Nagle, RTD PIO; Anthony Mortillaro, RTD Executive Director; Commissioner Christine Bustos, Rio Arriba County. Courtesy/
corralescomment.com
Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales
It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into a home they can call their own. It couldn’t come at a better time as interest rates in the housing market continue to rise. “The home prices are probably 30% higher […]
UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
ladailypost.com
Opera Southwest: New Year’s Performance Dec. 31!
New Year’s with the Opera! is a fun variety show playing 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre featuring Opera Southwest’s most beloved recent performers, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra. With a variety of opera favorites and light classics, there...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Fire Department 2022 Year In Review
Ryn Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber deliver the banner that was hanging on the Diamond Drive overpass after the Cerro Pelado Fire to Chief Troy Hughes, left, and fire officials. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado Fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Courtesy/Chamber.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Serving Pizza At Papa Murphy’s
On the job in Los Alamos are Assistant Manager Annika Cunningham, left, with crew members Kourtney Grazier, Natalie O’Grady and Emmanuel Ortega serving hungry customers Christmas Eve at Papa Murphy’s at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Biblical Archaeologist Dr. Steven Collins To Speak Jan. 8 In Los Alamos
The Los Alamos Church of Christ will host Dr. Steven Collins, PhD on Sunday Jan. 8, 2023 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dr. Collins is among the world’s foremost biblical archaeologists. He is Director of the School of Archaeology at Veritas International University and serves as Consulting Research Professor in the College of Archaeology, Trinity Southwest University. He is Director and Chief Archaeologist of the Tall el-Hammam excavations in Jordan, now entering its 16th season. Prior to Tall el-Hammam, Dr. Collins excavated at other sites in Israel and Palestine.
ladailypost.com
Gruninger: Yoga Philosophy – Pranamaya Kosha
As I write this, I am recovering from a nasty cough that has left me finding it difficult to breathe. It’s funny isn’t it how we don’t think about our breath until we are having a hard time breathing. Of course, as a yoga therapist and Thai Massage Therapist, I think about my breath on a regular basis. Not breathing well, very much gets in my way of doing my work. That all being said, writing about Pranamaya Kosha seems like the perfect place to ponder the breath.
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
