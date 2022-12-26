ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Police Department 2022 Highlights

Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, front right, running in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June in Orlando, Fla., enters Disney World to cheers from the crowd. Courtesy/Special Olympics USA. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. 2022 at the Los Alamos Police Department was filled with community engagement, the rescue...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

What A Ride! A Look Back At County Government In 2022

View of demolition on the Hilltop House Hotel Lobby Oct. 27 at 400 Trinity Dr. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. View of the small pile of rubble that remained Nov. 20 captured from a drone above the demolition site of the former Hilltop House Hotel at 400 Trinity Dr. Drone photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright

The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Fire Department 2022 Year In Review

Ryn Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber deliver the banner that was hanging on the Diamond Drive overpass after the Cerro Pelado Fire to Chief Troy Hughes, left, and fire officials. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado Fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Courtesy/Chamber.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Hanson: Tribute To Homer

Local resident Ken Hanson was very sad to hear that Homer had died. Over the years he has taken hundreds of photos of him and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. ‘He was an endearing goose,’ Hanson said. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, has consistently been one of his best note-card sellers at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and is one of his favorites. Taken the day after Christmas in 2009, it shows Homer and his companion running across the ice at Ashley Pond. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Serving Pizza At Papa Murphy’s

On the job in Los Alamos are Assistant Manager Annika Cunningham, left, with crew members Kourtney Grazier, Natalie O’Grady and Emmanuel Ortega serving hungry customers Christmas Eve at Papa Murphy’s at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

North Central RTD Unveils New Branding For Blue Bus

North Central RTD Board members, representatives from Studio Six Branding and District staff welcome the newly branded RTD Blue Bus outside the transit headquarters in Española. From left, Councilor Melanee Hand, Los Alamos County; Jalmar Bowden, Village of Taos Ski Valley; Lillian Garcia, San Ildefonso Pueblo; Councilor Lee Garcia, City of Santa Fe; North Central RTD Chair and City of Española Councilor Dennis Salazar; Commissioner Hank Hughes, Santa Fe County; Traci Jones, Principal/Creative Director, Studio Six Branding; Michael Koch, Transit Consultant to Studio Six; Commissioner Ken Brennan, Town of Edgewood; Commissioner Jim Fambro, Taos County; Jim Nagle, RTD PIO; Anthony Mortillaro, RTD Executive Director; Commissioner Christine Bustos, Rio Arriba County. Courtesy/
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses

SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today

Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At County Clerk’s Office

On the job in Los Alamos are Los Alamos County Deputy Clerks Allison Collins, left, Anna Archuleta and Ubaldo Barela. The deputy clerks serve the community from their office in the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos

The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

