Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenClearfield, PA
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?NikAltoona, PA
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Hawk Run Man Charged with Burglary for Allegedly Entering Woman’s Home to Take Baby
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Hawk Run man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a woman’s home to take her baby. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Charles J. Wilkinson, 21, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass (two counts), kidnapping of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Prisoner Charged Following Fight Between Inmates at Jefferson County Jail
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County prisoner was charged after he allegedly punched another inmate multiple times during an altercation last month. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Seth Allen Kerr, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on December 19.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Breaks into Residence, Assaults Man
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for reportedly breaking into a residence and assaulting a man in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Rodney Anthony Verdill, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SUV Shears Off Utility Pole on Forest Drive in Limestone Township
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost control of her SUV while traveling downhill in Limestone Township, and the vehicle sheared off a utility pole on Christmas Eve. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation currently has several openings in various departments. These positions are available at their 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA facility. For details of each specific position please download/view this .pdf file. To apply click here: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn State DuBois Ecology Students Raise Awareness of Pa. Endangered Species
Lola Smith, instructor in biology at Penn State DuBois, leads the program, now in its third year. Students each choose one of the 380 endangered species in Pennsylvania listed by the PA Natural Heritage Program. (Pictured Above: Terms of endangerment wall featuring Pennsylvania’s endangered species articles written by students for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 44. South...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Announces New Year’s Eve Specials
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!. Cousin Basils is offering the following New Year’s Eve Specials from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first-come first-serve basis. DRINK...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Penn State DuBois OTA and Engineering Students Present Collaboration Projects
(Pictured above: Jalen Kosko, Penn State DuBois freshman mechanical engineering student, presents the prototype for his group at the collaboration projects presentation) The goal of these projects was to identify, research and make a piece of adaptive equipment that would benefit someone with a disability. Working together, OTA students find...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding. 1 package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix. Additional whipped topping and chocolate wafer crumbs. -Dissolve coffee in boiling water; set aside. -In a large bowl, combine the milk, pudding mix, and cinnamon. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Native Featured on Food Network’s ‘Bake It ‘Til You Make It’
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (EYT) – A Clarion native is being featured on Food Network’s “Bake It ‘Til You Make It,” a docu-series that follows seven bakers obsessed with the dramatic world of competitive baking. (Pictured above: Clarion native Lili Clinger is seen in a photo...
Comments / 0