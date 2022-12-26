ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

THREE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT DUE IN COURT TODAY

As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Man Breaks into Residence, Assaults Man

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for reportedly breaking into a residence and assaulting a man in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Rodney Anthony Verdill, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Prisoner Charged Following Fight Between Inmates at Jefferson County Jail

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County prisoner was charged after he allegedly punched another inmate multiple times during an altercation last month. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Seth Allen Kerr, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on December 19.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO MORE VEHICLE THEFTS REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

Blairsville Borough Police report the theft of two motor vehicles that took place late last night. The first incident was reported around 10:47 p.m. when police say a green 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a PA registration JZG 5086 was stolen from a home along Johnson Avenue. The second incident was...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SUV Shears Off Utility Pole on Forest Drive in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost control of her SUV while traveling downhill in Limestone Township, and the vehicle sheared off a utility pole on Christmas Eve. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
erienewsnow.com

3 Arrested for DUI During Enforcement in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). They were taken into custody between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 a.m. Dec. 18 after a DUI checkpoint was changed to a roving DUI patrol because of the weather. Troopers did not disclose the...
Franklin County Free Press

Fire and police log: Christmas weekend runs

Franklin Fire Company’s first responders answered 18 calls on Christmas Weekend/. While most people spent the holiday weekend with friends and family, volunteers from the Franklin Fire Company were steady running calls. Members responded to 1 shed fire, 2 chimney fires, 1 smoke inside, 1 elevator rescue, 1 wires...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

Hearing Rescheduled for Oil City Man Accused of Selling Meth to C.I.

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been rescheduled for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, that was scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, was continued and will resume on January 18, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.
OIL CITY, PA

