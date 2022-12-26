Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
crypto-economy.com
How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide
Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
bitcoinist.com
Over 60% Of Ethereum Blocks Are OFAC Complaint, A Reason To Worry?
When Ethereum finally moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, it had been done to much fanfare in the community. Most celebrated the new promise of better efficiency and significantly less energy consumption. However, just months after the upgrade, a new problem has reared its head and that is how much easier it is to sanction ETH transactions.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes coin, Ethereum And Cosmos: These Are Your Viable Options To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
The birth of the crypto market has inspired millions of people to try investing. Some become millionaires in a few months, while others lose a significant amount of money. This has made those still investing in the cryptocurrency market more cautious about where they put their money and which cryptocurrencies they trust.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Cryptocurrency and Fintech Industry Needs Fraud Identification Software in Place
Cryptocurrency, indeed, a radical innovation has been put to test during the whole of 2022 through different phases. The crypto has been trying to bring in extreme changes in the fintech industry. Technology based financial systems make use of emerging technologies to help people gain access to financial services. Fintech is mostly customer centric.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
