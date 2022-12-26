Read full article on original website
This Is What Lockheed’s Stealth Bomber Would Have Looked Like
If Lockheed's Skunk Works beat Northrop for the Advanced Technology Bomber contract, this would have been flying instead of the B-2A Spirit.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
navalnews.com
Japanese MoD releases further details about its future BMD destroyers
For the record, as Naval News previously reported, the ASEV is a vessel that has been decided to be built as an asset to defend Japan from the threat of ballistic missile attacks, mainly by North Korea, as an alternative to the Aegis Ashore, which has been canceled its deployment in 2020. In Japan, especially since 2016, the threat of ballistic missiles by North Korea has been widely recognized, and since then, Aegis destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have been deployed in the Sea of Japan at all times to be on the alert for ballistic missile launches by North Korea.
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
SpaceNews.com
Vega C fails on second launch
WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.
Industrial Distribution
Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production
The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
globalspec.com
Video: Novel heat pump trial steams ahead
London-based startup Futraheat has scheduled trials of its prototype high temperature heat pump at a brewery in Sussex. The U.K. government-funded demonstration will test the environmental and energy efficiency benefits of using a low global warming potential refrigerant based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology supplied by Honeywell and Futraheat’s TurboClaw steam compressor.
SpaceNews.com
Cubesat launched on Artemis 1 trying to fix propulsion system
WASHINGTON — A cubesat launched on Artemis 1 missed its original chance to go into orbit around the moon but could still carry out its primary mission if engineers fix its thrusters in the coming weeks. The NASA-funded LunaH-Map spacecraft, a six-unit cubesat, was one of 10 cubesat secondary...
rigzone.com
Tamboran Hits Gas At Amungee 2H Well
Tamboran Resources has hit significant gas at the Amungee 2H well that hit a total depth of 12,739 feet. — Tamboran Resources has drilled the Amungee 2H well in EP98 in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia, to a total depth of 12,739 feet encountering significant gas shows. The well included a 4,183-foot horizontal section, placed in the most prospective zone within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" formation.
Solar panel breakthrough could lead to cheaper renewable energy
Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...
navalnews.com
Turkish Defence Agency signs contract for ULAQ USV procurement
According to a statement issued by the official Twitter account of ARES Shipyard, the contract covers the ASuW (Anti-surface Warfare) and ASW (Anti-submarine Warfare) variants of the USV. ULAQ USVs are expected to enter service for the Turkish Navy in the following months. ULAQ is the first USV developed by...
NASA's X-59 Supersonic Plane Gets Powerful Engine For Quieter Flight
Planes that can travel faster than the speed of sound — supersonic aircraft — have been around for a long time. Today, however, most supersonic planes are military planes that are designed for highly specific use cases like stealth and reconnaissance missions. The era of supersonic passenger flight ended in 2003 following the retirement of the only commercial supersonic passenger aircraft type in the world — the Concorde. While there were several reasons for the demise of the Concorde, one of the major problems associated with supersonic planes continues to trouble aerospace engineers worldwide even today.
