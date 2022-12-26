ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Joe Mazzulla did not coach Celtics vs. Rockets

The Boston Celtics will be without interim coach Joe Mazzulla for Tuesday night's game vs. the Houston Rockets. Mazzulla was ruled out due to eye irritation, the team announced. His assistant, Damon Stoudamire, will coach the team in his absence. It's the first game Mazzulla has missed since assuming the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks

Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brown explains why he and Tatum are thriving offensively for Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the toughest NBA teams to beat for a lot of reasons, and at the top of that list is their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. You won't find many teams with two players who are as gifted offensively as Brown and Tatum. These two wings can shoot from 3-point range, they can attack defenses and score at the rim, and they are deadly from mid-range.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy