How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
NBC Sports
Why Joe Mazzulla did not coach Celtics vs. Rockets
The Boston Celtics will be without interim coach Joe Mazzulla for Tuesday night's game vs. the Houston Rockets. Mazzulla was ruled out due to eye irritation, the team announced. His assistant, Damon Stoudamire, will coach the team in his absence. It's the first game Mazzulla has missed since assuming the...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Bold Comments After Win vs. Bucks
There were a lot of great matchups that basketball fans were looking forward to during the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The one which a majority of people were most excited about was the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Boston Celtics. Throughout the season they have looked like the two best...
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Celtics Add Two Players to Their Injury Report Ahead of Hosting Rockets
A day after defeating the Bucks 139-118 on Christmas, the Celtics' injury report was as clean as it can get, only listing Danilo Gallinari, who's recovering from a torn ACL. But just before noon on the east coast on Tuesday, Boston's added two players to its injury report. Robert Williams is ...
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
Video: Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk Nets 10-game winning streak after their 108-107 win over Hawks
Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about the Brooklyn Nets 10-game winning streak after their 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brooklyn is the only team this season with a 10-game winning streak.
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
NBC Sports
Brown explains why he and Tatum are thriving offensively for Celtics
The Boston Celtics are one of the toughest NBA teams to beat for a lot of reasons, and at the top of that list is their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. You won't find many teams with two players who are as gifted offensively as Brown and Tatum. These two wings can shoot from 3-point range, they can attack defenses and score at the rim, and they are deadly from mid-range.
Despite Joel Embiid’s big night, Wizards get past Sixers
Kristaps Porzingis collected 24 points and 10 rebounds as the host Washington Wizards overcame Joel Embiid’s 48-point performance in a
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pacers prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday. Darius Garland...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022
The Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets for an interconference matchup at TD Garden! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick. The Houston Rockets are coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bulls to start their short road trip. They won...
