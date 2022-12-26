Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during the training camp.
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday makes shocking QB decision
It would be safe to say that Nick Foles looked pretty terrible on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Saturday’s solution to that problem is to give America more Nick Foles. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback looked dreadful in the dreadful Indianapolis Colts loss, completing 17 of 29 passes for only 143 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
ESPN Analyst Names NFL's 'Least Attractive' Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos created a head coaching vacancy by firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. With only 32 possible positions, any open job will draw interest from prospective NFL coaches. However, Denver's next coach will inherit a difficult situation. Discussing the position on ESPN's NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky called...
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023
We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Usage Of Rookie RB White Continues To Baffle
The Bucs’ offensive coaches have done plenty of questionable things throughout the 2022 season, but perhaps the biggest recurring theme has been the sporadic and baffling use of rookie running back Rachaad White. The team’s third-round pick has continued to show week by week that he’s deserving of more snaps – perhaps more of a 50/50 split with Leonard Fournette. Yet most weeks, it’s Fournette out-snapping White, and often by a significant margin.
NFL Owner Admits He 'Reluctantly' Gave Contract Extension
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed his unexpected decision to fire head coach Frank Reich earlier this season. The Colts dismissed Reich months after extending him through 2026. Irsay further confounded onlookers by appointing ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. During an interview with ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck...
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Josh McDaniels could join Nathaniel Hackett in being ousted
Heading into Week 17, the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now at three after Nathaniel
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
Pewter Report
2-Point Conversion: Bucs vs. Panthers For NFC South Title
It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ post-game 2-Point Conversion column. It went from a very scary Christmas to a very Merry Christmas, as the Bucs beat the Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Christmas night. The 7-8 Bucs remain one game ahead of the 6-9 Panthers and the 6-9 Saints in the NFC South division. Tampa Bay hosts Carolina on Sunday and can win the NFC South title at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady shares big thoughts on retirement
Tom Brady might have a lot on his mind right now, but according to the quarterback himself, retirement isn’t one of them. While “all options” were reportedly available for the legendary QB, Brady isn’t thinking about going away quite yet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller talked with longtime sports voice Jim Gray on a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast about the subject.
