Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Purdue at No. 12/10 Iowa

No. 12/10 Iowa (10-3, 2-0) is set to host the Purdue Boilermakers (10-2, 1-1) on Thursday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WQAD

Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season

Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice

It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

High-powered pair now lead RiverCenter, Adler

Some people get a brief transition period in a new job, training with the person they’re replacing. Fortunately, Lance Sadlek gets 23 months, as new executive director of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre. He is succeeding Rick Palmer, a 63-year-old native of Marion, Iowa (near Cedar Rapids), who earlier...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side

A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge

A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

