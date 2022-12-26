Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
247Sports
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
247Sports
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson raves about state of Hawkeyes' locker room: 'I love the culture'
Iowa fans have seen some frustrating play from their team in 2022. After starting the season 3-4, though, the Hawkeyes won 4 of their last 5 to become bowl eligible and claim a spot in Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Kentucky, the 2nd straight year they’ll face the Wildcats in the postseason.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Purdue at No. 12/10 Iowa
No. 12/10 Iowa (10-3, 2-0) is set to host the Purdue Boilermakers (10-2, 1-1) on Thursday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was...
Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
How does Indiana basketball start 2023 with a road win against Iowa?
Indiana basketball has a 12-day break from game action before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 5, 2023, resuming conference play. The last time the Hoosiers faced the Hawkeyes, Indiana and Iowa were playing for the right to go to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
hawkeyesports.com
Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean flashes impressive one-handed snag during Iowa's Music City Bowl practices
Cooper DeJean is back in practice for Iowa and looking pretty good. The Iowa defensive back made a pretty one-handed practice grab in preparation for the team’s Music City bowl game against Kentucky. DeJean was injured in Iowa’s game against Nebraska back in November. The month-long layoff probably aided...
saturdaytradition.com
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice
It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta to serve as emergency backup quarterback in Music City Bowl after recovering from injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta will be pulling double-duty on Saturday at the Music City Bowl. The senior pass-catcher confirmed Tuesday he will be the emergency backup quarterback if both starter Joe Labas and backup Carson May are unable to play on Saturday. “I think...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
ourquadcities.com
High-powered pair now lead RiverCenter, Adler
Some people get a brief transition period in a new job, training with the person they’re replacing. Fortunately, Lance Sadlek gets 23 months, as new executive director of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre. He is succeeding Rick Palmer, a 63-year-old native of Marion, Iowa (near Cedar Rapids), who earlier...
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell recalls special friendship: ‘It meant the world to me’
Friendships come in all shapes and sizes, and cancer can be a grueling obstacle to making friends in high school. For Cedar Falls student Will Reinart, who had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was nine, three years of chemotherapy and a decade of hospital visits made it very difficult. “We were friends with our […]
Sioux City Journal
Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading
Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
KCJJ
North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge
A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Comments / 2