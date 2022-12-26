Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Video shows local opening fire on looter in Buffalo blizzard
A Buffalo looter made off with nothing but his life after a man took up arms to defend his neighborhood. The ransacker had tried to break into one of the Pine Hill storefronts on Bailey Avenue when the civil soldier chased the would-be thief away, according to shocking video posted on Twitter Monday. The clips show a group of people, some carrying brooms and sticks, running through the Skys the Limit Hair & Beauty parking lot after the looter. People can then be heard screaming as they realize one of the men is carrying a gun. “They about to shoot somebody. They trying to...
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst
If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Buffalo police start task force to investigate blizzard break-ins
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the department has had to divert resources away from recovery missions because the crime that is occurring cannot be ignored.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home. That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this...
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
Video claiming to show Buffalo Walmart looting during blizzard is over two years old
Since Dec. 24, Buffalo, New York, and surrounding areas received over four feet of snow in some places. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the blizzard. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during the storm there were reports of looting in the city, and arrests were made, VERIFY partner station WGRZ reported.
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
Pastor says because of stealing, baby formula gone in areas hard hit by storm
“The number of people I’ve seen use going into stores and taking stuff. They didn’t just take things. They ravaged the store.
