Buffalo, NY

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Video shows local opening fire on looter in Buffalo blizzard

A Buffalo looter made off with nothing but his life after a man took up arms to defend his neighborhood. The ransacker had tried to break into one of the Pine Hill storefronts on Bailey Avenue when the civil soldier chased the would-be thief away, according to shocking video posted on Twitter Monday. The clips show a group of people, some carrying brooms and sticks, running through the Skys the Limit Hair & Beauty parking lot after the looter. People can then be heard screaming as they realize one of the men is carrying a gun. “They about to shoot somebody. They trying to...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo

Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst

If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
AMHERST, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today

There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders

There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
BUFFALO, NY

