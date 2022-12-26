Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Mega Millions mints a new millionaire in Florida with win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is a brand-new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S., for that matter — matched the five regular numbers and the Mega Ball. That would have resulted in a $565 million payout.
PLANetizen
Florida Home Insurance Prices Increasingly a Burden for Residents
“As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida,” reports Mary Ellen Klas for the Miami Herald. Tasha Carter, Florida’s insurance consumer advocate, is cited in the article issuing the...
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
Possible Massive Wage Increase Coming For Teachers In New York
A new proposed bill could end up giving many teachers in New York a huge raise. Last week, a Florida congress member introduced a new bill that would raise the minimum salary for any public school teacher to at least $60,000. Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson who chairs the Higher...
Bay News 9
“There comes to be a breaking point": Disney workers push for higher wage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World employees are still at the negotiating table with the company, insisting on higher wages for the workers. They have rallied, picketed and want those outside the theme park's gates to know the struggle it’s become for the Disney employees to make a living amid the rising cost it is to scrape by in Central Florida.
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
Florida Man Stops At 7-Eleven And Picks $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Marquez purchased his
995qyk.com
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars
Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
cw34.com
Property insurance changes coming January 1
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lot of new changes are coming to Florida law come January 1 – including property insurance laws. In an attempt to keep insurance claims down, lawmakers called a special session earlier this month to discuss ways to get a handle on litigation.
fox35orlando.com
Florida fastest-growing state based on latest U.S. Census Bureau report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier....
wearebuffalo.net
How To Report Price Gouging During Blizzard In New York
People spend Christmas weekend dealing with blizzard snow, wind, and ice and some people were dealing with people trying to make a quick buck. It is illegal in New York to charge more for an item or service during a weather event like this weekend's blizzard. If you feel that...
windermeresun.com
Fauci Did Argue For Benefits Of Gain-of-Function Research
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
wearebuffalo.net
Get A Free Ride Home On New Year’s Eve In Western New York
If you plan on ringing in the New Year with some adult beverages and friends, you now can get a safe ride home for free. Once again William Mattar is giving away free ride vouchers for anyone in Western New York to get home safe from a night of partying.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
kvcrnews.org
Encore: Prosecution against 20 people in Florida for voter fraud hits roadblocks
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
10NEWS
Ransomware, data breach insurance costing Florida school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars
TAMPA, Fla — Florida school districts are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on insurance for cyber security threats, like data breaches and ransomware attacks. A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the loss of learning following a cyberattack at K-12 schools ranged from three days to three weeks, recovery time could take anywhere from two to nine months, and districts’ losses have ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.
gbhsblueandgold.com
Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida
As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
$41 Million Winning Florida Lotto Ticket Sold At Publix Location On Christmas Eve
A $41,000,000 million Florida Lotto lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery’s website. That’s a lot of zeros. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the Lotto QuickPick was purchased at Publix, located at 3015 Pine Island
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
