Sierra Club: Four Corners Community And Climate Groups Respond To Farmington Dropping Plans To Revive San Juan Generating Station

knau.org
New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement
Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan...
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
nbc11news.com
Multi-day snowfall events this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
