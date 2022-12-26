NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO