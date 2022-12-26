Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
Resorts, stores, new developments: here’s what’s coming to the Valley in 2023
From the VAI RESORT to new tenants at Westgate in Glendale and at Tempe Marketplace, the Valley is growing! Here’s what’s slated to open this 2023!
roselawgroupreporter.com
KB opens new community in the West Valley
KB Home announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches
An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate
In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
azbex.com
Caliber Converting Ahwatukee Hotel to Multifamily
Earlier this month, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a Caliber Companies rezoning request that would allow it to redevelop an under-performing hotel property into a mixed residential rental community. Caliber wants to transform the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain Hotel at the SWC...
KTAR.com
Arizona family’s Christmas trip among thousands affected by flight cancellations
PHOENIX — A Mesa family’s Christmas trip was one of thousands ruined by the recent flight cancellations following a massing winter storm. “Our plans were to go over to Nashville to visit my mom and my sister and my niece and nephews,” Trisha Guerrero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It had been about seven years since we last had a holiday together, so we were super excited for this one.”
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
AZFamily
Mesa Arts Center announces line-up of second half of 2022-2023
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center has announced the second half of its 2022-2023 season. Included in the massive lineup are special events such as the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s spring opening reception on Feb. 10 from 7-10 p.m., the Spark Youth Media Festival, International Jazz Day AZ on April 23, and various Out to Lunch concerts held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 23 until March 30! To get your tickets for any of the following events, tap/click here.
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
East Valley Tribune
668 apartments, 135 townhomes proposed near downtown
A developer is proposing to build 135 townhomes, five-story buildings with a total 668 apartments and ancillary commercial projects on 27.67 acres near the southeast corner of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Gilbert. Missouri-based Keeley Properties will first need to get the town’s approval for a...
Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale
Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
AZFamily
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
West Valley View
VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair
With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
racer.com
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale to kick off its 2023 auction season
Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 auction season rolls underway in earnest January 21-29 with its Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Ariz. Many thousands from across the globe will take part in what has become a world-renowned automotive lifestyle event, featuring a variety of activities and experiences beyond the block for auction-goers of all ages.
