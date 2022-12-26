ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive on horseback in Mankato

By Beret Leone
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSNBE_0jutYIcX00

Somber horseback ride concludes in Mankato 02:14

MANKATO, Minn. -- Dozens of lives were honored in a somber ceremony in Mankato Monday.

"The dream has been accomplished. People know what happened here," Dakota 38+2 Rider Yamani Roach said. "It's all over. They said it's all over the world that people know what happened here."

In the city 160 years ago, 38 warriors and two others were hung and killed during the U.S. Dakota War.

"Learn who you are and where you come from," a woman said during the ceremony. "Your roots. And most of all, learn to be respectful."

To honor their ancestors, people on horseback started a 330-mile trek from Lower Brule, South Dakota to the site of the killings in Reconciliation Park in Mankato. Dozens welcomed the group to town in a ceremony, including Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan.

RELATED: To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato

"I started when I was only 12 years old on this ride," Roach said. "And now I'm 22. Growing up on this ride, sharing about what happened, my family, all this and that. And to see all these people out here acknowledging what happened makes my heart happy. Makes me teary eyed."

This year also marks the final year of the ride. While it might be the end of one tradition, there's hope the sentiment behind it is never forgotten.

"I just hope that nobody forgets what happened here," Roach said. "They say history repeats itself. And I hope it doesn't happen like this—that's all I hope for."

Runners also took part in the memorial. They began their trip from Fort Snelling to Mankato midnight on Christmas. Some of the younger riders say they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-26-2022 - clipped version. This week will be much quieter weather wise with warmer temperatures compared to last week. ‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur. Updated: 13 hours ago. The ultimate goal of the training course is to help enhance...
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Emergency convoys used to rescue people in west central Minnesota

(Renvilel County, MN)--Officials in west central Minnesota had to deploy "emergency convoys" led by snowplows to rescue stranded motorists during the pre-Christmas blizzard. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable says "there was ample warning for this storm and, unfortunately, people just didn't heed that warning again, and so many people ended up in what could have been a very, very tragic situation."
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm

The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alexander Stenberg, found dead off I-35 exit ramp in Elko New Market, died from extreme cold

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Authorities believe extreme cold killed a man who was found dead last week on an exit ramp in southern Minnesota.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the body of 34-year-old Alexander Stenberg, of Bloomington, was discovered Friday morning off of Interstate 35 in Elko New Market.Investigators think he stole a van that deputies found earlier in a nearby ditch, and started walking.Temperatures that morning were in the single digits below zero, but felt more like the minus-20s due to the wind chill.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash

Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
GRANADA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Freeborn County shelters 70 people, 7 pets from winter storm

(ABC 6 News) – A dangerous winter storm brought whiteout conditions across Southeast Minnesota last week, postponing holiday travel for many. Some travelers instead found themselves in emergency shelters with nowhere else to go after being rescued. 70 people, five dogs and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
NEW AUBURN, MN
Power 96

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
111K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy