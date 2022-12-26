Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive on horseback in Mankato

Somber horseback ride concludes in Mankato 02:14

MANKATO, Minn. -- Dozens of lives were honored in a somber ceremony in Mankato Monday.

"The dream has been accomplished. People know what happened here," Dakota 38+2 Rider Yamani Roach said. "It's all over. They said it's all over the world that people know what happened here."

In the city 160 years ago, 38 warriors and two others were hung and killed during the U.S. Dakota War.

"Learn who you are and where you come from," a woman said during the ceremony. "Your roots. And most of all, learn to be respectful."

To honor their ancestors, people on horseback started a 330-mile trek from Lower Brule, South Dakota to the site of the killings in Reconciliation Park in Mankato. Dozens welcomed the group to town in a ceremony, including Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan.

"I started when I was only 12 years old on this ride," Roach said. "And now I'm 22. Growing up on this ride, sharing about what happened, my family, all this and that. And to see all these people out here acknowledging what happened makes my heart happy. Makes me teary eyed."

This year also marks the final year of the ride. While it might be the end of one tradition, there's hope the sentiment behind it is never forgotten.

"I just hope that nobody forgets what happened here," Roach said. "They say history repeats itself. And I hope it doesn't happen like this—that's all I hope for."

Runners also took part in the memorial. They began their trip from Fort Snelling to Mankato midnight on Christmas. Some of the younger riders say they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.