This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
247Sports
Everything Josh Heupel said on the eve of Tennessee’s Orange Bowl clash with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Orange Bowl between sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) and seventh-ranked ACC champion Clemson (11-2) is just one day away with kickoff between the two top-10 teams set for 8 p.m. on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The media availability for bowl week here wrapped up on Thursday morning with a joint press conference between Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. During the Q-and-A session, Heupel touched on several topics from the matchup with his Tennessee team against Clemson and other big-picture items for his program.
247Sports
What to watch: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.
Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
247Sports
How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Ole Miss hoops looking for answers with No. 7 Vols coming to town
Despite getting a small break for the holidays, there's little doubt that the alarming North Alabama loss has weighed on the minds of those on the Ole Miss men's basketball team. On December 20, the Lions got their first ever Power Five win against the Rebels. The only thing Ole Miss can do is move forward, because it's going to get much, much tougher the rest of the way, particularly over the next 10 days starting with a top-10 opponent.
Lady Vols romp in first game after break
Most of the scoreboard wasn’t operational, but the Lady Vols lit it up anyway with a 92-53 win over Wofford after a week-long hiatus from hoops. “I’m proud of our team and our focus coming off of a well-earned Christmas break,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Tuesday. “I thought our players responded well. I thought we had a lot of energy in practice yesterday, and I thought we had really good focus to start this game. Going into this game, Wofford’s lowest offensive point total was 67. For us to keep them to 53 was a really good job by our defense.”
Defensive lineman in transfer portal gets offer from Tennessee
Tennessee has joined the race for a defensive lineman who added his name to the NCAA transfer portal more than a week ago. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears posted Monday on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols. "Blessed to receive an offer from...
Lady Vols return to action Tuesday
The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
rockytopinsider.com
Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program
Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
knoxfocus.com
Catching up with Larry Cox
He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
247Sports
