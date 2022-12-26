Despite getting a small break for the holidays, there's little doubt that the alarming North Alabama loss has weighed on the minds of those on the Ole Miss men's basketball team. On December 20, the Lions got their first ever Power Five win against the Rebels. The only thing Ole Miss can do is move forward, because it's going to get much, much tougher the rest of the way, particularly over the next 10 days starting with a top-10 opponent.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO