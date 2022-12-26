ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clashes break out between protesters and hunt followers as more than 200 Boxing Day hunts begin

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Fights have broken out between animal rights activists and the pro-hunting community as more than 200 annual Boxing Day hunts began amid a push by the Labour Party to strengthen hunting bans.

Photographs show how police were forced to step in as protesters and hunt followers clashed this morning for the first restriction-free Boxing Day hunts since the Covid outbreak began.

Demonstrators are pushing the Government to ban the practice after more than 430 convictions under the Hunting Act 2004 have been secured over a decade.

Daniel Greenberg, the barrister who drafted the ban, has since revealed the law was driven by 'moral outrage' rather than animal welfare. He told The Daily Telegraph he is 'troubled' by the ban and argues it is 'ineffective' because it was introduced for moral reasons.

In Cambridgeshire, an anti-hunting protester was arrested today after allegedly spitting at a member of a hunting party.

Clashes broke out between protesters and the pro-hunting community in the small town of Bungay, Suffolk this morning.

Hundreds of people had flocked to the town for the annual festive meet of the Waveney Harriers hunt.

Spectators had lined the streets as hunt members, horses and hounds congregated in the centre of Bungay.

Protesters also assembled in the area, bearing signs calling for the end of the traditional Boxing Day hunts and for action to be taken against them.

Local police were forced to step in and keep the two groups apart following a clash. It is unclear what prompted the disagreement. MailOnline has approached police for comment.

A hunting source told MailOnline: 'Saboteurs had been planning, unsuccessfully, to prevent this always peaceful meet from going ahead through the local council.

'However when that failed-out of frustration-clearly a disgruntled group of saboteurs wanted to go to the village to cause trouble which was intimidating for many of the families present.'

The insider said the Bungay meet is always well attended by local people and that it 'will not be intimidated by bullies.'

The source added: 'Meet spectators around the country are reminded never to engage with hunt saboteurs, who can often be violent.'

The demonstrators are among those pushing for the strengthening of the Hunting Act 2004.

The new data comes as Mr Greenberg, who has spent 20 years of drafting legislation as Parliamentary Counsel, has now revealed that drafting the hunting ban made him uncomfortable.

He said it was 'troubling' that the law was 'driven more by a moral outrage angle than animal welfare.'

'As a result of the way that the Act came out, I think that there is unfinished business and that includes aiming to maximise the animal welfare impact and also to consider the respect of minority cultural values and moral opinions,' he said.

'The difference between a parliamentary democracy and a parliamentary dictatorship is the respect shown to minority opinions and rights.'

Mr Greenberg, who next month will take up a new role as Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, has warned that Parliament must be 'very careful' before it moves to ban hunting, as the Labour Party has recommitted to closing 'loopholes' in the law.

The party claimed trail hunting, where a scent is laid for hounds to follow, is being used as a 'smokescreen' for the illegal hunting of foxes.

Aristocrat, 82, who was beaten by female hunt saboteur says he is 'frightened for his safety' after attack: Click here to read more

Figures compiled by the party show 438 convictions - including 42 last year - were secured since 2010 under the Act that banned hunting wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.

Separately, the League Against Cruel Sports said there have been 303 reports of either suspected illegal hunting or hunt 'havoc', such as trespass, road interference and disturbing animals, over five weeks up to December 7.

The group said there were 78 reports of a fox being visibly pursued, with eight reported kills and three suspected kills in November and the first week of December.

The counties with the highest combined totals of suspected illegal hunting and hunt havoc were Dorset (39), Yorkshire (30), Somerset (22) Warwickshire (21) and Gloucestershire (19).

In Yorkshire, there were nine reports of suspected illegal hunting, and 21 incidences of hunt havoc, with groups using railways and busy roads, as well as worrying livestock.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said: 'The Government must do more to close the loopholes that allow people to break the law, and to consign hunting to the history books.

'Labour is the party of animal welfare and in Government we will go further to protect animal welfare by putting an end to trail hunting.'

The Countryside Alliance, which campaigns for the return of the bloodsport, accused Labour of harbouring a 'pointless political vendetta against hunting' that would 'waste even more legislative time'.

Chairman Nick Herbert said: 'Labour's position is utterly illogical and the large number of prosecutions under the Hunting Act only shows that the legislation is perfectly effective.

'Labour is drawing battle lines in the countryside when it should be trying to unite the country.'

What is trail hunting? And why is it so controversial?

Trail hunting was devised in the wake of the 2004 Hunting Act to legally replicate the outlawed sport as closely as possible.

Under the rules, horseback riders with dogs can legally follow trails laid with scent, instead of chasing a live animal.

However, if hounds were to pick up the scent of a fox and chase it as a result of the trail, then there are no legal consequences.

The League Against Cruel Sports claims trail hunting is a cover for illegal hunting, designed to deceive the authorities and make the prosecution of illegal hunters very difficult.

The 2004 Hunting Act banned hunting foxes with hounds, but there have been reports of breaches since.

The campaign group also argued that Labour continues to target registered hunts despite only 8 per cent of the convictions involving official packs.

More than 92 per cent of convictions were not associated with registered hunts, a campaign spokesperson told MailOnline.

'While the act is not justified, there is no denial it is working in relation to prosecutions, it is just the vast bulk of offences relate to poaching rather than registered hunts,' the official said.

League Against Cruel Sports campaigns chief Emma Judd argued its figures show hunting has a 'negative impact' on rural communities and it is 'time for change'.

'People will see the hunts out today and not know that behind the finery is a so-called sport that sees public lives endangered on roads and railways, livestock worried by out-of-control hounds, and in some cases domestic pets killed,' she said.

'Only by strengthening the law on hunting can communities, wildlife and rural values be protected.'

In Scotland, environment minister Mairi McAllan said loopholes around fox hunting will be closed as the Hunting With Dogs Bill goes through its final stage in 2023.

Since 2002 it has been against the law there to hunt a wild mammal with a dog, but exceptions have been allowed in some circumstances and the Bill aims to minimise the risk of wild animals being caught.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later. But drag hunting, where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent, is permitted under the legislation.

Ministers in Westminster, however, have no plans to strengthen the legislation.

A UK Government spokesman said: 'The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt a wild mammal with dogs and anyone who believes that an offence has taken place should report the matter to the police.

'Those found guilty under the Act are subject to the full force of the law.'

Thousands of people have gathered for Boxing Day hunts today, which took place for the first time in two years without the restrictions that were imposed due to the pandemic .

The Countryside Alliance said more than 200 packs of hounds - including foxhounds, beagles, harriers, basset hounds, draghounds and bloodhounds - are estimated to have been part of Boxing Day meets held outside pubs, in town centres and on other land suitable for large crowds of people.

It comes after anti-hunt groups tried to prevent a number of prominent meets from going ahead this year.

Anti-hunt campaigners brought a town council motion to try to stop an event in the town square in Tiverton, Devon, which is described by the Countryside Alliance as 'one of the larger towns that routinely hosts meets'.

The motion was rejected by town councillors in March, the campaign group said.

A petition, including signatures from across the globe, had called for a meet in Ledbury, Hertfordshire, to be banned.

The Countryside Alliance said: 'It will be going ahead normally, with organisers taking extra precautions to protect spectators from a suspected protest.'

The meets were held as an animal welfare charity said that hundreds of 'bloodthirsty and shameful' suspected illegal fox hunting incidents took place across the UK in just over a month.

Polly Portwin, the Campaign Alliance's director of the campaign for hunting, said: 'Boxing Day meets bring thousands of people together: be it families, friends, neighbours or those within our community who may otherwise be isolated over the festive period.

'Hunts play an important role in rural life, with Boxing Day meets offering the public a chance to watch hunts showcase their hounds, horses and trail hunting activities.'

She said that many of those who attended Boxing Day meets in public places 'will have been supporting local cafes, shops and pubs which opened their doors to coincide with the hunt's presence'.

'As many meets take place in towns and villages again this year, we are reinforcing the importance of spectators supporting their local, rural businesses which, since Covid and as a result of the cost-of-living crisis , have been suffering.'

Last year, Boxing Day meets did not go ahead in Scotland and Wales. In 2020, swathes of meets were cancelled or modified to include only those participating.

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said: 'We have been made aware that an anti-hunting-protestor was arrested today in Cambridgeshire, after allegedly spitting at a member of the hunt. While the meet was well attended by hundreds of local people including many young families, around six or seven anti-hunt extremists came into the village'.

'Across the country hundreds of local meet were met with cheers and applause after three years of restrictions due to covid. This huge turnout was a massive help to so many local, rural businesses, at a very important time of year'.

Comments / 56

John Williams
1d ago

They banned bear hunting in New Jersey and now bears are popping up in people's backyards and having fights in the middle of the streets.. always keep in mind the hunters are the good guys and the protesters are the bad guys..

Reply
9
David Carlen
1d ago

I remember right years ago they banned deer hunting in Pennsylvania well then the deer population got so bad and people were getting killed car wrecks and such that they was begging for hunters to come back and shoot the deer

Reply(2)
6
Richard Bechdel
2d ago

they are just mad because they can't participate in the sport for the rich. been like that along time, money is power.

Reply(1)
10
