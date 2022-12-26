Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
voiceofalexandria.com
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
Hastings Star Gazette
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
Highway 169 pedestrian bridge to eliminate major gap in regional trail system
Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A pedestrian and bicycle bridge planned for Shakopee next year will offer a new connection to the Minnesota Valley State Trail and other routes in the regional network. Construction on the Highway 169 overpass bridge is expected to begin in March and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MN AG: Ex-MPD officer Stetson charged with assault in Jaleel Stallings case
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson will face assault charges for his alleged use of force against Jaleel Stallings in the 2020 unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office charged Stetson, 34,...
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
KEYC
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
Tips to keep your car engine operating smoothly in sub-zero temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the temperatures drop below zero, many of you are warming up your car before driving. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind to your car and yourself safe.The U.S. Department of Energy says you don't need to idle more than 30 seconds, but you should drive gently at first.WCCO reached out to multiple Twin Cities mechanics who all recommended idling a few minutes due to the extreme cold in our state right now.Jeff Rustad, the owner of R & S Automotive in Little Canada, says they've been busy lately with the cold weather...
Comments / 0