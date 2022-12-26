Read full article on original website
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya have named members of their incoming administration’s transition team to begin the transfer of power for the Navajo Nation Executive Branch Jan. 10, 2023.
TUES: Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group, + More
Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity. - By Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth, with additional reporting by Asia Fields, Maya Miller and Joel Jacobs, ProPublica. One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children...
I-40 reopen west of Gallup
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastbound I-40 is reopen after being closed to all traffic due to icy conditions. NMRoads is reported the closure of eastbound I-40 at the Gallup West interchange Thursday. All traffic was diverted to NM 118 during the closure. NMRoads is still reporting difficult driving conditions in the area. Drivers are urged to […]
Christmas Traffic Causes Chaos
Across Cibola County on Christmas Eve, December 24, a series of traffic accidents cut off all traffic into and out of Grants, New Mexico. The chaos caused by these accidents, while none of them were fatal, was more than enough to spread local law enforcement thin. Sheriff Larry Diaz said that all of the responding agencies worked as quick as they could and with as much efficiency as possible. He said that all of the agencies involved had good communication.
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
Fire in the Village of Milan
A fire in the Village of Milan on December 26 was caused after a citizen with a burn permit lost control of the fire they started to eliminate overgrown weeds. The fire was in the area of Motel Drive. The citizen did have a burn permit and received minor burns but did not need to be transported to the hospital.
