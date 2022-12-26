Read full article on original website
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
What A Ride! A Look Back At County Government In 2022
View of demolition on the Hilltop House Hotel Lobby Oct. 27 at 400 Trinity Dr. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. View of the small pile of rubble that remained Nov. 20 captured from a drone above the demolition site of the former Hilltop House Hotel at 400 Trinity Dr. Drone photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Albert Mitchell At The Tub
On the job in Los Alamos is Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op Bartender Albert Mitchell preparing to open for business Dec. 24 at 163 Central Park Square. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
NHCC Art Educator Elena Baca Named Art Educator Of The Year By Statewide Organization
ALBUQUERQUE — The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) has announced that Elena Baca, Educator & Program Coordinator for the Visual Arts program at the NHCC, has received the Museum Education Art Educator of The Year Award from the New Mexico Art Education Association (NMAEA). The award is given to...
Los Alamos Police Department 2022 Highlights
Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, front right, running in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June in Orlando, Fla., enters Disney World to cheers from the crowd. Courtesy/Special Olympics USA. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. 2022 at the Los Alamos Police Department was filled with community engagement, the rescue...
North Central RTD Unveils New Branding For Blue Bus
North Central RTD Board members, representatives from Studio Six Branding and District staff welcome the newly branded RTD Blue Bus outside the transit headquarters in Española. From left, Councilor Melanee Hand, Los Alamos County; Jalmar Bowden, Village of Taos Ski Valley; Lillian Garcia, San Ildefonso Pueblo; Councilor Lee Garcia, City of Santa Fe; North Central RTD Chair and City of Española Councilor Dennis Salazar; Commissioner Hank Hughes, Santa Fe County; Traci Jones, Principal/Creative Director, Studio Six Branding; Michael Koch, Transit Consultant to Studio Six; Commissioner Ken Brennan, Town of Edgewood; Commissioner Jim Fambro, Taos County; Jim Nagle, RTD PIO; Anthony Mortillaro, RTD Executive Director; Commissioner Christine Bustos, Rio Arriba County. Courtesy/
County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today
Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
Opera Southwest: New Year’s Performance Dec. 31!
New Year’s with the Opera! is a fun variety show playing 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre featuring Opera Southwest’s most beloved recent performers, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra. With a variety of opera favorites and light classics, there...
SFCC Spring Continuing Education Schedule Now Online
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) announces the SFCC Spring Continuing Education Schedule is now available online. Print copies can be found in the racks at Santa Fe Community College, the Santa Fe Higher Education Center and around town. Visit https://www.sfcc.edu/ce for tips on registering and to view the variety of offerings.
Los Alamos Volunteers Assemble Christmas Bags For Immigrant Children Awaiting Asylum Hearings In Juarez
Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez waiting for their asylum hearings hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities assembled Dec. 10 by volunteers at United Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy/UCLA. Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities that were assembled...
Los Alamos Fire Department 2022 Year In Review
Ryn Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber deliver the banner that was hanging on the Diamond Drive overpass after the Cerro Pelado Fire to Chief Troy Hughes, left, and fire officials. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado Fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Courtesy/Chamber.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Serving Pizza At Papa Murphy’s
On the job in Los Alamos are Assistant Manager Annika Cunningham, left, with crew members Kourtney Grazier, Natalie O’Grady and Emmanuel Ortega serving hungry customers Christmas Eve at Papa Murphy’s at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Film Festival
On the job in Los Alamos Barista Jan Fukui gets ready to serve hungry customers Dec. 24 at Film Festival at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Millicent Rogers Museum Hosts New Years Eve Party Dec. 31
The Millicent Rogers Museum is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party 6-10 p.m., Dec. 31 at the Taos Country Club. This will be a memorable event with sit-down dining and free wine and champagne, including a champagne toast. Appetizers followed by a sit-down dinner with your choice of entree, followed by dessert, of course.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos
The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
County: Pre-Storm Tree Trimming Happening Now
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is occurring now before the forecasted winter storm to reduce the chance of weather-related power outages. The effort is focused on and near the intersection of 43rd Street and Urban Street in North Community. Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services...
