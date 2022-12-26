ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

ladailypost.com

Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright

The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
pinonpost.com

KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers

This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

LARSO Begins First Steps Of Larger Renovation

The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) recently made a kitchen move from the Betty Ehart Senior Center to the White Rock Senior Center. “When life handed us lemons, we made a lemon vinegar cleaning solution and got to work,” LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen said. “Well not exactly, but while the construction start date has changed, it gives us a GREAT opportunity to do some deep cleaning that we hadn’t planned yet.”
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
corralescomment.com

Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales

It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
CORRALES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses

SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year

The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

