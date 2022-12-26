Read full article on original website
New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into a home they can call their own. It couldn’t come at a better time as interest rates in the housing market continue to rise. “The home prices are probably 30% higher […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
bernco.gov
BernCo Commission Seeks Applications, Sets Special Meeting to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the New Mexico House of Representatives District 16 seat that will become effective on Jan.1, 2023. The commission will be appointing for a House District 16 seat with a term ending Dec....
ladailypost.com
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
KOAT 7
New minimum wage law could have negative impact on some workers, economists say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — George Griego cares about his employees. "I care about you as long as you work well for me. I'll treat you very well,” said the restaurant owner. “That's just the way of society. That's just the way it is in any type of business."
ladailypost.com
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
pinonpost.com
KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers
This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
ladailypost.com
LARSO Begins First Steps Of Larger Renovation
The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) recently made a kitchen move from the Betty Ehart Senior Center to the White Rock Senior Center. “When life handed us lemons, we made a lemon vinegar cleaning solution and got to work,” LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen said. “Well not exactly, but while the construction start date has changed, it gives us a GREAT opportunity to do some deep cleaning that we hadn’t planned yet.”
ladailypost.com
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
corralescomment.com
Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales
It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Volunteers Assemble Christmas Bags For Immigrant Children Awaiting Asylum Hearings In Juarez
Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez waiting for their asylum hearings hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities assembled Dec. 10 by volunteers at United Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy/UCLA. Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities that were assembled...
ladailypost.com
Notification Of Class 1 Permit Modification Added To LANL Electronic Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the LANL Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Members of the public may view these documents and many others at LANL’s...
Albuquerque neighborhood known for Christmas decorations works to feed community
“When we see an opportunity to help out others, that's what we want to capitalize on and take advantage of that opportunity, so that we can actually make a difference in people's lives, especially, around the holiday season,” said Bywater.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
Holiday recycling tips for Albuquerque residents: What can actually be recycled
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.
ladailypost.com
SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses
SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
losalamosreporter.com
School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year
The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
