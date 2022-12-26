ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

ladailypost.com

Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos

The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today

Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Unsafe Ice Conditions Closes Monastery Lake To Fishing

SANTA FE — New Mexico Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that Monastery Lake, near Pecos, is closed to fishing until further notice due to unsafe ice conditions. Ice fishing is not allowed at the Benedictine Monastery Lake that is leased through the Department’s Open Gate program. A layer of ice has formed on the lake, prompting the closure.
PECOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright

The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

North Central RTD Unveils New Branding For Blue Bus

North Central RTD Board members, representatives from Studio Six Branding and District staff welcome the newly branded RTD Blue Bus outside the transit headquarters in Española. From left, Councilor Melanee Hand, Los Alamos County; Jalmar Bowden, Village of Taos Ski Valley; Lillian Garcia, San Ildefonso Pueblo; Councilor Lee Garcia, City of Santa Fe; North Central RTD Chair and City of Española Councilor Dennis Salazar; Commissioner Hank Hughes, Santa Fe County; Traci Jones, Principal/Creative Director, Studio Six Branding; Michael Koch, Transit Consultant to Studio Six; Commissioner Ken Brennan, Town of Edgewood; Commissioner Jim Fambro, Taos County; Jim Nagle, RTD PIO; Anthony Mortillaro, RTD Executive Director; Commissioner Christine Bustos, Rio Arriba County. Courtesy/
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Hanson: Tribute To Homer

Local resident Ken Hanson was very sad to hear that Homer had died. Over the years he has taken hundreds of photos of him and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. ‘He was an endearing goose,’ Hanson said. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, has consistently been one of his best note-card sellers at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and is one of his favorites. Taken the day after Christmas in 2009, it shows Homer and his companion running across the ice at Ashley Pond. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Snow tonight, drive safe

Today will be rainy until tonight when chances of snow are possible and chance of precipitation it 80 percent. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Valley rain and mountain snow will continue today.”. The service also says roads could get icy over night. According to them, snow and rain will...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

