Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos
The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today
Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
ladailypost.com
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Pastel Sunrise Over Sangre De Cristos
Daily Postcard: A subtle pink and purple sunrise spotted around 7 a.m. Tuesday over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains viewed from White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Unsafe Ice Conditions Closes Monastery Lake To Fishing
SANTA FE — New Mexico Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that Monastery Lake, near Pecos, is closed to fishing until further notice due to unsafe ice conditions. Ice fishing is not allowed at the Benedictine Monastery Lake that is leased through the Department’s Open Gate program. A layer of ice has formed on the lake, prompting the closure.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Albert Mitchell At The Tub
On the job in Los Alamos is Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op Bartender Albert Mitchell preparing to open for business Dec. 24 at 163 Central Park Square. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
ladailypost.com
North Central RTD Unveils New Branding For Blue Bus
North Central RTD Board members, representatives from Studio Six Branding and District staff welcome the newly branded RTD Blue Bus outside the transit headquarters in Española. From left, Councilor Melanee Hand, Los Alamos County; Jalmar Bowden, Village of Taos Ski Valley; Lillian Garcia, San Ildefonso Pueblo; Councilor Lee Garcia, City of Santa Fe; North Central RTD Chair and City of Española Councilor Dennis Salazar; Commissioner Hank Hughes, Santa Fe County; Traci Jones, Principal/Creative Director, Studio Six Branding; Michael Koch, Transit Consultant to Studio Six; Commissioner Ken Brennan, Town of Edgewood; Commissioner Jim Fambro, Taos County; Jim Nagle, RTD PIO; Anthony Mortillaro, RTD Executive Director; Commissioner Christine Bustos, Rio Arriba County. Courtesy/
ladailypost.com
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
ladailypost.com
Hanson: Tribute To Homer
Local resident Ken Hanson was very sad to hear that Homer had died. Over the years he has taken hundreds of photos of him and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. ‘He was an endearing goose,’ Hanson said. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, has consistently been one of his best note-card sellers at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and is one of his favorites. Taken the day after Christmas in 2009, it shows Homer and his companion running across the ice at Ashley Pond. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
KOAT 7
Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
rrobserver.com
Snow tonight, drive safe
Today will be rainy until tonight when chances of snow are possible and chance of precipitation it 80 percent. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Valley rain and mountain snow will continue today.”. The service also says roads could get icy over night. According to them, snow and rain will...
Comments / 0